Collective decision angers “Taxiat” Tznit

The Occupational Professional Association of Owners, Exploiters and Drivers of Large Taxi in the commune of Tiznit and the Professional Association of Traders of Tiznit expressed their anger at what was described as “the unilateral and unfair decision issued by the collective council of the city of Tiznit, which requires the transfer and assembly of all transport lines in the city within the road station at the expense of the interest of residents and professionals alike.” Whether, and without taking into account its negative repercussions on the economic movement in the city and the commercial sector in particular.

And the two associations said, in a statement obtained by Hespress, “After trying this option that the council took without studying or consulting with the concerned sector, and after extensive and careful study of its effects, results and repercussions on the various service and economic activities in the city, and based on an assessment of the general population and their impressions, it was confirmed that the decision is unfair.” Hasty and unrealistic, it was taken unilaterally without consultation with specialists, and it came to cover up the apparent failure of the road station project, and an attempt to activate it at the expense of the interest of taxi professionals and the interest of the city and its residents.

The statement pointed to “the disastrous results of the decisions on the professionals most affected by the decision, as it placed obstacles in the way of benefiting from their services, in addition to neglecting many gains that they had previously,” in addition to “the city’s residents complained about the decline in the quality and smoothness of the transport and mobility service, as it increased.” This measure is one of the burdens of the utilitarians and burdens them financially and morally,” warning of “the suffocating crisis and the terrible stagnation that the city has experienced economically and developmentally since the conversion of the public transport fleet to all lines without taking into account the privacy of some lines.”

And after the professional association of merchants in the city of Tiznit announced its unconditional and absolute solidarity with taxis of the large class “Aglou Bounaman – the coast”, the two associations called on the Tiznit community with all its components and all those involved to “review the decision and retract it”, while calling on all officials, each in his position, to the necessity “Working to create proximity stations that do not constitute any significant obstacle or prejudice to the main road station.”

At the end of the statement, the Wakah Professional Association of Employers, Exploiters, and Big Taxi Drivers in the commune of Two Aklou and the Professional Association of Merchants in Tiznit call on transportation professionals and all affected sectors to “coordinate efforts for fruitful pleading and engage in all forms of peaceful struggle in order to achieve this demand and recover the gains.”