Home Business Deutsche bank throws stock markets into panic: Ftse Mib down -2.48%, Dow Jones futures down 300 bp
Business

Deutsche bank throws stock markets into panic: Ftse Mib down -2.48%, Dow Jones futures down 300 bp

by admin
Deutsche bank throws stock markets into panic: Ftse Mib down -2.48%, Dow Jones futures down 300 bp

It is shaping up to be a Black Friday for the financial markets under heavy concerns about the health of the global banking system. Special watch today is Germany’s Deutsche Bank, whose US shares fell 10.8% in pre-market after the German lender’s credit default swaps surged. The move once again raised concerns about the health of the European banking sector.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 318 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.8%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.5%.

Wall Street returned from a volatile session Thursday, which ended with solid gains for the major averages. The Nasdaq Composite posted the largest gain, 1%, as tech stocks continued to rally on the assumption that interest rate hikes are about to end. The S&P 500 finished up 0.3%, while the Dow finished up 0.2%.

Looking at the EU, in Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib is currently down by 2.48% to 25,824 points. Among the falling stocks we note those of the banks with Banco BPM at -6.14% and Mps at -5.65%.

See also  Cross-industry "marriage" and "meat basket" enter the gas station

You may also like

Are there enough synthetic fuels for combustion cars?

Meloni: “Constructive climate with Macron. Change of pace...

GDL boss Weselsky: “Bahn board member hardly ever...

Enterprises, Dolce&Gabbana’s recipe: stop smart working and new...

Back to the old boss – this is...

Gioia Selis, the beautiful wife of Fabio Fazio....

Leasing under 100 euros: This deal is impressive

Financial Industry and Politics – Which is the...

Carpenters, shoemakers, goldsmiths and mechanics. The CGIA alarm:...

EU and Germany settle dispute

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy