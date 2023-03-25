Dare to do good and take responsibility

The Party Group and Organs of the Standing Committee of the Quanzhou Municipal People’s Congress held the 2023 comprehensive and strict governance of the party and the promotion meeting of the party’s work style and clean government construction

On the 23rd, the Standing Committee of the Quanzhou Municipal People’s Congress held the party group and the organization’s comprehensive and strict governance of the party in 2023 and the promotion of party style and clean government construction, conveying and learning from the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the third plenary session of the 11th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, the 13th Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection The spirit of the three plenary sessions of the Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Li Jianhui, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Party members Wu Youcai, Huang Yangchun, Gao Xiangrong, and Li Wensheng attended the meeting. Deputy Director Fan Meiqing attended the meeting.

Li Jianhui pointed out that it is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions with the important deployment of the Party Central Committee on improving the comprehensive and strict party governance system, further strengthen the political awareness of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”, and promote the management The overall advancement of party governance and coordinated efforts have made comprehensive and strict party governance throughout the entire process of party building in the National People’s Congress. We must take the lead in striving for excellence, excellence, and efficiency, focus on promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Quanzhou, and bravely implement the main force of the strategy of strengthening the province in the new era of private economy. High-standard representative work, and strive to build a “Quanzhou model” of people’s democracy in the whole process. We must adhere to strict education, strict management, and strict supervision, forge a loyal, clean, and responsible team of people’s congress cadres, and accelerate the construction of Quanzhou as a “maritime city” in the 21st century. The main force of high-quality development plays a role in contributing to the National People’s Congress.

At the meeting, a warning education film was also organized. The discipline inspection and supervision team of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress reported the work situation in 2022 and the work plan in 2023.(Quanzhou Evening News reporter Yan Yating)