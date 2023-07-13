Murder victim at the dung heap disturbs the rural idyll

Dung heap athletes, commonly understood as a chicken strutting over the remains of livestock. Bernhard Winkler, who lives in Wels by choice, uses this term in the title of his latest detective novel: “Misthaufensportler-Mord – Kein Linz-Krimi” is the prelude to a planned crime series with the district inspector and bachelor Noah Hofer, nicknamed “Hofnoah”.

In part one, which takes place in Gallneukirchen, Erwin Pöttl, operator of an illegal fitness studio and the most sought-after young farmer in the area, is found murdered on his own dunghill. Each step of the investigation brings District Inspector Hofer a little closer to the impending punitive transfer to Linz.

The subtitle “Kein Linz-Krimi” is not a dig at the ORF crime series “Soko Linz”, which has come under criticism. “The counter-joke arose while writing the thriller,” says Winkler, “because it’s about my protagonist constantly causing problems and the worst thing he can imagine is that he’ll be transferred to Linz to work in the office. “

What the law graduate and former journalist likes about the crime genre is that you can pack everyday things into an amusing story that still contains a lot of suspense. “My explanation for why crime fiction is so popular is that people want to escape from their everyday lives and get into a story that has nothing to do with their everyday life,” says Winkler.

The 34-year-old author, who works in corporate communications at a large Linz company, is currently working on a sequel. Part one will be published by Servus-Verlag in September.

He has not yet revealed in which region of Upper Austria his next thriller will take place. Catfish, where he has lived since 2019, will not be. “But the goal is certainly that the thrillers should still play in many regions in Upper Austria.”

author

Michaela Krenn-Aichinger

