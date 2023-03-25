25.03.2023

On March 24, local time, an explosion occurred at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania, USA, killing 2 people and 9 others missing.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to police sources, on the afternoon of Friday (March 24) local time, a fatal explosion occurred at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA, killing two people and leaving nine missing.

The plant belongs to RM Palmer. The explosion, which took place at 4.57pm, sent flames, smoke, dust and debris into the air and caused severe damage to the factory and surrounding buildings.

“Rescue work is still ongoing at the scene.” West Reading District Police Chief Wayne Holden said when confirming the number of dead and missing.

The chocolate factory, which produces seasonal sweets, has been around for 70 years and currently employs 850 people in West Reading.

Local health center spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said eight people had been taken to Reading Hospital. Two of them are doing well, while five others are being treated and will be released soon.

Police advised residents to stay away from the factory where the explosion occurred. The facility is located approximately 96 kilometers northwest of Philadelphia.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

(Associated Press, Reuters)

