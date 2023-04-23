Udinese-Cremonese / Ehizibue: “We want to finish this championship well”

Kingsley Ehizibue had his say before this afternoon’s match between Udinese and Cremonese. The words of the Nigerian lateral

The meeting of truth is approaching for the formation of Andrea Sottil. Today against Cremonese in an almost sold out Dacia Arena we expect a great team performance and above all a victory that has been missing for far too long. The last success dates back to Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri and from that moment a total blackout with only one point collected in the three successful matches. Only two goals scored and eight conceded. Now we can do nothing but listen to the words of one of the future protagonists. Before kick-off said her Kingsley Ehizibue.

“We met internally after Rome, we want to finish this championship well and get back to winning today, for us and our fans”. Ehizibue immediately explained that this season finale will be very important not only for the final position in the standings, but also for finding continuity in sight next year. The match in Rome represented the lowest point of this season for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. We need to get up and do it today against Cremonese in a packed stadium is almost mandatory. The interview with the fullback has not finished here. here statements about opponents that he will have to face this afternoon.

What needs to be done — "Udogie and I have to be much faster than our opponents, it will also be essential to defend strong and well. Our goal (as said by the coach) is get to the left side of the rankings". Kingsley has very clear ideas and fully supports Mr. Sottil's opinion given yesterday at the press conference. We are very close to a truly great championship match that will be essential to win. Staying right on this afternoon's match. Here are the official formations.The choices made by the two coaches Davide Ballardini and Andrea Sottil.There are certainly no shortage of surprises. Udinese and Cremonese in the field like this

