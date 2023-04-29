DiaSorin: net profit at -72.8% to 38 million euros

DiaSorin lifted the veil on the 2022 accounts which saw net revenues of € 260 million, -55.3% compared to 2021 and sales to the domestic market, equal to € 74 million.

Net profit amounted to €38 million, -72.8% compared to 2021, mainly as a result of the different business scope.

The Assembly also approved the distribution of a ordinary dividend for overall € 61.543.082,70 you seem to €1.10 per outstanding ordinary sharegross of legal withholdings, excluding those held in the portfolio, with ex-coupon date May 22, 2023, record date May 23, 2023, payment date May 24, 2023.