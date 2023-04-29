The masked gang DA-CAT wants to hang the “posh”

After making their debut in society with “Salta la valla”‘, their first single, the band presents a new song: “Pijos ahorcados!!”, a song that talks about social problems such as: rental prices, drug use , capitalist work, fear of the other, loneliness, committed sex, algorithmic love, the excess of poets and the scarcity of poetry. “Pijos ahorcados!!”, also includes a tribute to the first punk band in the world, the Peruvians The Saicos.
YES-CAT They were born in the post-pandemic from the union of three musicians from various places, professions and ages: an unemployed audiovisual producer, a former DJ and producer and a member of a rock band. The result is a kind of industrial punk rock that even pays homage to Los Saicos while attacking the most powerful and wealthy.