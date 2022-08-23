On August 19th, the “Seeing Digital Value” Ebang Industrial Internet Conference hosted by Ebang Power was held in Beijing. Together with SaaS, the “Industry Internet Entry Point of Pioneer Industry” and other important topics in the four major industries, we will explore the new ecological development path of the Industrial Internet.

The meeting brought together industrial Internet platforms such as JD.com, HC Group, Guolian, Zall Zhilian, and Steel and Silver E-commerce. More than 20 managers from industrial Internet companies and investors in the primary and secondary markets conducted in-depth discussions. Zhu Junhong, Chairman of Steel and Silver E-commerce, was invited to attend. Steel and Silver E-commerce won the “Qianfeng Award” for its outstanding performance in multiple dimensions such as continuous in-depth cultivation of intelligent services in the entire steel industry chain and innovative exploration of digital supply chain cloud services.





In the first half of 2022, there were frequent international environmental conflicts, the new crown epidemic repeatedly impacted the Chinese economy, and internal and external uncertainties led to a decline in the momentum of consumption and investment. The real economy, industrial chain supply chain, and digitalization will become the strategic keywords in the next five years, and digital innovation in the field of industrial Internet will show more and more space. Under the contrarian environment, the older and more enterprises are taking advantage of emerging Internet technologies to deepen product services and build core competitiveness, continue the steady development trend, and empower industries and users.

Steel and silver e-commerce is built with transaction as the core, which integrates six major services, including data information, transaction settlement, supply chain products, warehousing and processing, logistics and distribution, and SAAS software. All-scenario solutions to achieve high-standard, high-efficiency and high-quality “smart services”, gradually form a complete supply chain system, and become a practical model of digital supply chain. At the beginning of March 2022, the single-day consignment transaction volume of the steel and silver e-commerce platform reached a new high of 355,800 tons, setting a new historical record again. At present, the number of enterprise users of the steel and silver platform has exceeded 160,000, and it has been listed on the list of “China‘s Top 100 Internet Enterprises” for six consecutive years, and has been widely recognized both inside and outside the industry and from all walks of life.

With the gradual extension of SaaS services to core links such as production and circulation of the industry, the SaaS service of Steel Silver E-commerce Steel Cloud has extended from enterprise operation to industrial empowerment, delivering digital productivity to upstream and downstream enterprises in the steel industry. Steel Silver Technology, a subsidiary of steel and silver e-commerce, relies on the mature system in the steel field and the professional service capabilities of digital operations, and has successively connected the “construction industry comprehensive service e-commerce platform” of China Railway Wujianlong Supply Chain Technology Co., Ltd. Export Co., Ltd. “supply chain business integration management system construction”, Shanxi Jiantou Materials Trading Co., Ltd. “engineering distribution” and other types of steel and silver cloud SaaS customized projects, service enterprises cover large central enterprises, state-owned enterprises and high-quality private enterprises, to build a synergy in the steel industry Manage the new ecology of innovation.

It is understood that this year’s “Qianfeng Award” started registration on June 17, 2021, which lasted for 3 months. It will provide “3+1” services in digital supply chain, dual-capacity brands, network collaborative intelligent manufacturing and technology services with data intelligence features. In the four directions, a total of 236 companies participated in the declaration. It was reviewed and voted by 39 investors, and 12 final review committees voted independently. The issuance of the “Qianfeng Award” has verified that the development of steel and silver e-commerce has been recognized by the majority of professionals from the field of industrial interconnection. In the future, steel and silver e-commerce will continue to adhere to the corporate mission of “making steel transactions safer and more convenient”. Make every effort to create a benchmark for smart services in the iron and steel industry and help the healthy development of the industry.



