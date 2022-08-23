【New Events of Art Garden】

Sing for a happy and beautiful life

——The color drama “New Liu Sanjie” interprets the story of Zhuangxiang in the new era

Guangming Daily reporter Wang Jinwen Zhou Shixing Correspondent of Guangming Daily Li Zhixiong

“A folk song, a happy dance, a handkerchief, and a flower fan can write the happiness of the common people all over their cheeks…” The same Zhuang women dressed up and sang different lyrics, showing people a different kind of “New Liu Sanjie”.

On August 22, the color tune drama “New Liu Sanjie” was staged at Tianjin Wuqing Theater. This color drama produced by the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Cultural and Tourism Department of the autonomous region tells the story of the children of Zhuang village from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization, and finally to a happy and beautiful life in a lively form.

Stills of the color drama “New Liu Sanjie” File Picture

Keep up with the times and pay tribute to the classics

“Thousands of rivers, thousands of miles of clouds, waves and clouds are always in love; if there is love in the sky, the sky will be old, but not old and strong folk singers…” When it comes to “Liu Sanjie”, people often think of the man who used folk songs to fight against the evil forces of feudalism in dramas and movies. The image of a strong girl who expresses resistance and is clever.

For more than half a century, the interpretation of “Liu Sanjie”, whether it is the earliest sung tune drama “Liu Sanjie”, the famous movie “Liu Sanjie” at home and abroad, and the stage art film “Liu Sanjie”, etc. Bring back the emotional memory of a generation. It can be said that “Liu Sanjie” has become an important cultural symbol in Guangxi.

“The times are progressing. If we want to pass on the spirit of ‘Liu Sanjie’, we must make changes, so the color drama “New Liu Sanjie” came into being.” Chief Director Gong Xiaodong introduced that “New Liu Sanjie” inherits Liu Sanjie. On the basis of culture, it uses new themes, new contexts, new characters, new interpretations, and new stages to tell the story of the new era of Guangxi’s decisive victory in an all-round well-off society and a decisive battle against poverty. Through the touching stories of young people in the new era such as Jiemei, Alang, and Mo Fei in the surging of the countryside and the city, in the fetters of their hometown and the distance, the contemporary Zhuang people’s persistence in folk songs and their love for the green mountains and green waters of their hometown are deduced. The pursuit of a better life.

The folk legends about Liu Sanjie are interpreted in a variety of forms. The Caidiao drama “New Liu Sanjie” subtly borrows and implants the essence of the big IP of “Liu Sanjie”, which not only retains the local charm of Caidiao, but also shows a “new” style that is different from the traditional. “.

“On the basis of inheriting and developing the culture of Liu Sanjie in Guangxi, the color drama “New Liu Sanjie” has created a kind, beautiful and strong image of Liu Sanjie in the new era with new content and form.” Long Qian, president of Guangxi Drama Academy, introduced the background of rural revitalization The story unfolded below makes this realistic Guangxi local opera work more in line with the development theme of the new era, and the spirit of the times displayed is more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

“The times have changed, and it is impossible for a color drama to express today’s life in the same way.” Gong Xiaodong said, “I hope “New Liu Sanjie” can well tell the story of the new era of Guangxi’s decisive victory over poverty alleviation, and even more hope Accompanied by Liu Sanjie’s singing, everyone sees the love of contemporary Zhuang people for their hometown, and rushes to a better distance.”

Ban Huaqin, deputy director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said that the significance of creating the color drama “New Liu Sanjie” is to not only inherit the traditional Liu Sanjie’s culture, but also integrate it with the current era, so that the “Liu Sanjie” The signboard will maintain its youthful vitality in the new era.

How to put “new wine” in “old bottle”

“At present, we have shaken off poverty and moved to a well-off life, living a richer and happier life, and the Chinese people are moving towards a better and happier life step by step.” Gong Xiaodong said that the current “Liu Sanjie” sincerely sings for her happy life.

In the process of creation, Gong Xiaodong admitted that the contradiction between the old and the new, the innovation and the conservative, the advanced and the backward is eternal. The crew focused on the contradictions and entanglements faced by young people in their lives. Young people leave their hometowns for the future. If they have a choice, they will give up, and they will have to maintain and endure. These are some real states that young people can’t get rid of.

“This is a work of new wine in an old bottle.” Screenwriter Chang Jianjun believes that the so-called “old bottle” is Guangxi’s thousands of years of singing culture, and the color drama “New Liu Sanjie” inherits and promotes Guangxi’s excellent songs in its creation. Wei culture; “new wine” refers to the story of the new era of Zhuang Township, showing the people living in this land in Guangxi, their new spirit and new style.

“Isn’t the splitting and closing of the young couple, Jiemi and Alang, the protagonists in “New Liu Sanjie”, a state of love for young people today?” “We are now standing on the shoulders of giants to innovate,” Hui said.

In order to play the role of Sister Mei, Chen Hui worked hard. In addition to watching various video materials of “Liu Sanjie” countless times in the past, she also went deep into the folk experience and collected folklore. She knows that Jiemei is a part of struggling young people in the new era. During the performance, she should not only show the beauty of current life and the revitalization and development of beautiful villages, but also reflect the spiritual connotation of traditional Liu Sanjie. After repeated speculation and running-in, she gradually found the “strength” in Jiemei, and spread the spirit of “Liu Sanjie” at the moment.

As an innovative work of the classic “Liu Sanjie”, the musical creation of the play also faces huge challenges. Composer Fu Tao combines the elements of pop music, opera and folk songs on the basis of maintaining the traditional color tone and classic singing arias, so that the music in the play is more in line with the aesthetics of modern people. At the same time, the grand symphony is used to make the overall music style more magnificent.

“There must be the ‘soul’ of Liu Sanjie, so classic elements such as anti-songs are retained; and it is necessary to adapt it to the current context, so folk music and modern instruments are integrated, and pop music such as Rap and rock is added. Innovate.” Fu Tao said.

Continue to make efforts to sing the brand

The color drama “New Liu Sanjie” is a play created in the form of Guangxi’s local color drama based on the thinking and perception of the magnificent Guangxi development in the new era. Once the play was performed, it was successfully selected as the key support repertoire of the 2020 National Excellent Stage Art Creation Support Project, and included in the 2020 National Stage Art Key Theme Creation Works Plan.

Since its premiere in 2019, “New Liu Sanjie” has been performed 81 times in various places, and each performance always attracts many opera colleagues and fans to come and appreciate it. Whenever the curtain opens, when the familiar classic melodies such as “Thank You” and “Folk Songs Are Like Spring River Water” sounded, the audience burst into applause.

“Liu Sanjie is an artistic image that the audience likes. The color drama “New Liu Sanjie” makes the local opera both ‘classic’ and more ‘the love of the times’. I hope that Guangxi opera can spread this classic image.” With 40 years of drama Age audience Aunt Chen said.

“The color drama “New Liu Sanjie” organically but not rigidly implanted the successful elements of “Liu Sanjie” into the real soil and the current context.” Mao Shi’an, vice chairman of the Chinese Literature and Art Critics Association, said that “New Liu Sanjie” cracked the The artistic problem of how the tradition can live in the present vividly and how the reality can pass on the essence of folk songs. This traditional creative transformation not only stimulates the vitality of traditional re-innovation forms, but also strengthens the artistic appeal of real life with the immortal charm of folk songs.

“This play has awakened a collective memory.” Cao Qinghua, director of the Guangxi Institute of National Culture and Art, believes that “the color drama “New Liu Sanjie” borrows the brand and influence of ‘Liu Sanjie’ to tell the current story. In terms of content , is a brand-new story and a brand-new character experience; in terms of expression, it not only has the singing of traditional color dramas, but also incorporates many elements of contemporary popular music, which is worth learning from people in the industry.”

“Guangming Daily” (August 23, 2022 09 edition)

[

责编：张悦鑫 ]