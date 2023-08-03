Digital Value wins the contract to strengthen the SAN infrastructure of a leading IT company

Digital Value, leading company in the world of ICT solutions and services and listed on Euronext Milan, has obtained the definitive assignment of a significant contract. The contract, acquired through the subsidiary Italware in collaboration with Sferanet, concerns the expansion and enhancement of the SAN (Storage Area Network) infrastructure of a leading company in the information technology sector.

The project, with a total value of 31,361,871 euros, sees a share of 21,953,309.70 euros directly attributable to Digital Value. The contract represents a significant opportunity for the company, which will thus be able to strengthen its presence in the ICT solutions market.

The framework agreement provides for the implementation of Hitachi Vantara technology and has a duration of 48 months. Digital Value expects to start invoicing by the end of the current fiscal year, thus consolidating its position in the sector of IT solutions dedicated to economic and financial administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

