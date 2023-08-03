Home » Digital Value wins the contract to strengthen the SAN infrastructure of a leading IT company
Business

Digital Value wins the contract to strengthen the SAN infrastructure of a leading IT company

by admin
Digital Value wins the contract to strengthen the SAN infrastructure of a leading IT company

Digital Value, leading company in the world of ICT solutions and services and listed on Euronext Milan, has obtained the definitive assignment of a significant contract. The contract, acquired through the subsidiary Italware in collaboration with Sferanet, concerns the expansion and enhancement of the SAN (Storage Area Network) infrastructure of a leading company in the information technology sector.

The project, with a total value of 31,361,871 euros, sees a share of 21,953,309.70 euros directly attributable to Digital Value. The contract represents a significant opportunity for the company, which will thus be able to strengthen its presence in the ICT solutions market.

The framework agreement provides for the implementation of Hitachi Vantara technology and has a duration of 48 months. Digital Value expects to start invoicing by the end of the current fiscal year, thus consolidating its position in the sector of IT solutions dedicated to economic and financial administration.

See also  Specchiasol, Named and Phyto Garda: the supplements pole is born

You may also like

Rally of Finland: all ready for the ninth...

Uber CEO does not know own fares: “Oh...

Stock market, Europe in sharp decline with eyes...

CEO of Asur Highlights Potential of Bávaro International...

Education fund vs. student loan: Students should know...

Salaries, budgets for employee increases rise in 2024

Pension equalization in the event of divorce: what...

Quota 96 to retire early: what it is,...

Gold Prices Fall to New Low, Reflecting 1929...

Flight business on the rise – Swiss makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy