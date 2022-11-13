On November 12, Dingdong Maicai released its third quarter performance report for 2022. The total revenue in the third quarter was 5.943 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 4%; the net loss was 345 million yuan, and the Non-GAAP net loss was 285 million yuan. , the loss decreased by 85.6% year-on-year.
U.S. stocks closed on the 11th, and Dingdong Maicai’s stock price closed up 18.98% at $3.51.
Dingdong Maicai’s GMV in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 7.2% year-on-year, from RMB 7,018.5 million in the same quarter of 2021 to RMB 6,512 million (US$ 915.4 million);
Total revenue decreased by 4.0% year-on-year to RMB 5,942.5 million (US$ 835.4 million) from RMB 6,189.5 million in the same quarter of 2021;
Total operating costs and expenses were RMB 6,254.5 million (US$ 879.2 million), a decrease of 23.8% from RMB 8,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2021;
Net loss of 344.9 million yuan ($48.5 million), compared with a net loss of 2,010.6 million yuan in the same quarter of 2021;
Non-GAAP net loss decreased by 85.6% year-on-year to RMB 285.2 million (US$ 40.1 million) from RMB 1,975.6 million in the same quarter of 2021;
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB 5,861.6 million ($824 million) as of September 30, 2022, compared to RMB 5,231.1 million as of December 31, 2021.
