Original title: Dingdong Maicai’s Q3 net loss in 2022 is 345 million yuan

On November 12, Dingdong Maicai released its third quarter performance report for 2022. The total revenue in the third quarter was 5.943 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 4%; the net loss was 345 million yuan, and the Non-GAAP net loss was 285 million yuan. , the loss decreased by 85.6% year-on-year.

U.S. stocks closed on the 11th, and Dingdong Maicai’s stock price closed up 18.98% at $3.51.

Dingdong Maicai’s GMV in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 7.2% year-on-year, from RMB 7,018.5 million in the same quarter of 2021 to RMB 6,512 million (US$ 915.4 million);

Total revenue decreased by 4.0% year-on-year to RMB 5,942.5 million (US$ 835.4 million) from RMB 6,189.5 million in the same quarter of 2021;

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB 6,254.5 million (US$ 879.2 million), a decrease of 23.8% from RMB 8,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2021;

Net loss of 344.9 million yuan ($48.5 million), compared with a net loss of 2,010.6 million yuan in the same quarter of 2021;

Non-GAAP net loss decreased by 85.6% year-on-year to RMB 285.2 million (US$ 40.1 million) from RMB 1,975.6 million in the same quarter of 2021;

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB 5,861.6 million ($824 million) as of September 30, 2022, compared to RMB 5,231.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

