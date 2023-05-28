Home » Disney Italia increasingly in the red: revenues down and new wave of redundancies
Business

Disney Italia increasingly in the red: revenues down and new wave of redundancies

by admin
Disney Italia increasingly in the red: revenues down and new wave of redundancies

Disney Italy in the red: cuts coming for 66 employees, 27% of the workforce

Disney’s crisis continues in Italy. And to pay the price, in addition to revenues, now also i workers. As explained by ItalyToday, if in September 2022 the employees of the giant on the Peninsula were 222at the end of last year were numerous redundancies announced. Which aggravate an already compromised situation. There is talk of cuts for 60 employees, or 27% of the workforce.

In fact, despite such a long-standing tradition, business in Italy is becoming increasingly marginal and impersonal for the big US company, above all after the recent restructurings which saw the closure of all television channels, all physical storesand the stop to the Home entertainment division.

And in fact, as stated in the 2022 financial statements, which end on 30 September 2022, the revenues directly related to sales of Walt Disney in Italy are steadily declining: 288 million euros in 2019, and then 229 million in 2020, down to 199 million in 2021 and 187 million in 2022. However, it remains a healthy company, with 10.7 million profits in 2022 after 13 million in 2021 , but it is hard to see a strategy. And especially, Disney+ business doesn’t take off: according to the company’s accounts, the revenues of the over the top in Italy remain below 100 million euros per year.

READ ALSO: TIM, renewed agreement for the distribution of Disney+ with TimVision

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The appeal of Landi (ex Apple): from Pnrr...

Pnrr, Lease against the Court of Auditors: “Be...

Fewer electric cars: CO₂ emissions have increased for...

25 years of the ECB: Generation Z at...

“Me confused? But tell your sister”, Luisella Costamanga...

Chip War – why our future will be...

Bernabè and Clò: on the energy transition Brussels...

Alarm from Confesercenti, inflation will burn 10 billion...

Apply for public delivery of KFA and KFB...

European trade unions: 9% lower wages in sectors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy