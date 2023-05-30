Dispute escalates – Swiss cabin crew announces CLA – News

news/wirtschaft/streit-eskaliert-swiss-kabinenpersonal-kuendigt-gav”/>
news“/>
news/wirtschaft/streit-eskaliert-swiss-kabinenpersonal-kuendigt-gav”/>
news/wirtschaft/streit-eskaliert-swiss-kabinenpersonal-kuendigt-gav”/>
News“/>
news“/>
News“/>
news/wirtschaft/streit-eskaliert-swiss-kabinenpersonal-kuendigt-gav?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>
Some elements on SRF.ch only work with activated JavaScript.
News“/>
Contents
- At Swiss, the wage dispute with the cabin crew escalated.
- Members of the Kapers cabin crew union have spoken out clearly in favor of the dismissal.
- The union reports this.
The decision was made with a majority of almost 85 percent, according to a statement from the union. The 2,503 voting members who are employed at the Zurich and Geneva locations under CLA15 were invited to cast their votes electronically.
Accordingly, the termination will take place at the end of April next year. Until then, the current GAV is valid and all rights and obligations applicable today will remain in force. This applies, for example, to the absolute peace obligation, it said. This means that there can be no strikes until the end of next April.
The union has now started negotiations with Swiss for a new CLA. Kapers clearly rejected a new GAV in February.
SRF 4 News, May 30, 2023, 6:00 p.m.; sda/hesa; blac
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More
Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer
push notifications
You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Most Read Articles
Scroll left
Scroll right
Social Login
For the registration we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* emailAddress *}
{* displayName *}
{* mobile *}
{* addressCity *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}