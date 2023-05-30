Home » Dispute escalates – Swiss cabin crew announces CLA – News
Dispute escalates – Swiss cabin crew announces CLA – News

by admin
Dispute escalates – Swiss cabin crew announces CLA – News



  • At Swiss, the wage dispute with the cabin crew escalated.
  • Members of the Kapers cabin crew union have spoken out clearly in favor of the dismissal.
  • The union reports this.

The decision was made with a majority of almost 85 percent, according to a statement from the union. The 2,503 voting members who are employed at the Zurich and Geneva locations under CLA15 were invited to cast their votes electronically.

Accordingly, the termination will take place at the end of April next year. Until then, the current GAV is valid and all rights and obligations applicable today will remain in force. This applies, for example, to the absolute peace obligation, it said. This means that there can be no strikes until the end of next April.

The union has now started negotiations with Swiss for a new CLA. Kapers clearly rejected a new GAV in February.


