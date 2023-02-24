Advanced Life, a three-row, seven-seat, comfortable SUV, Ford New Lingyu shocking launch price of 173,800 yuan to 221,800 yuan

DoNews Auto News on February 24th, on February 24th, 2023, Jiangling Ford Motor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “JMC Ford Technology“)’s three-row large seven-seat comfortable SUV Ford New Lingyu was officially launched. A total of 7 models including fine collar, platinum collar, respected collar and respected collar PLUS have been launched, with official guide prices ranging from 173,800 yuan to 221,800 yuan. With the strength of the strongest 200,000-class large seven-seater SUV, the new car has achieved the value benchmark of seven-seater SUVs.

JMC Ford Technology President Liu Jisheng announced the price of Ford’s new Lingyu

Keep walking, keep advancing. At the scene of Ford Xinlingyu’s “Advanced Life Music Meeting”, Ford Xinling Yuzhen, the spokesperson for Ford Xinlingyu, the soul singer Mao Buyi, presented the music meeting, igniting the atmosphere of the music meeting. At the same time, Mao Buyi and JMC Ford Technology President Liu Jisheng jointly started a new advanced journey of Ford Xinlingyu.

Just as Liu Jisheng, President of JMC Ford Technology, said at the advanced life music meeting: “JMC Ford Technology upholds the concept of matching a Ford car for every period of life of the user, constantly challenges ourselves, and moves forward boldly. We use the most competitive and The most sincere Ford New Lingyu subverts market cognition, meets the individual needs of users, and keeps improving.”

Potential energy aesthetic design creates a luxury car look and feel experience

Relying on the design concept of Ford China‘s new generation of “potential energy aesthetics”, Ford Xinlingyu has successfully emerged from the circle in the era when appearance is justice. The cloud-shaped octagonal geometric grille enhances the design latitude of the front face through dynamic changes in texture and material, reshaping the three-dimensional with a flowing style. The streamlined through-type waistline runs through the front and rear body in a simple way, showing a sense of streamlined movement and refinement. The integrated taillight with light track has a unique shape and is highly recognizable. The entire through-type taillight uses more than 100 LED lamp beads to enhance the high-end visual effect, realize a cool dynamic welcome plan, and create a technological atmosphere.

At the same time, through a complete color analysis scheme and based on the aesthetic insights of Chinese users, Ford Xinlingyu has created a new color scheme “Twilight Blue”, which is elegant and clean, and integrates Chinese cultural heritage into the body color aesthetics. In addition, Ford New Lingyu has undergone thousands of computer simulation calculations and multiple rounds of wind tunnel tests to continuously optimize the wind resistance effect. With a low wind resistance design of 0.33 Cd, it is comparable to a million-level luxury brand SUV, creating a luxury car experience for Chinese users .

Every seat is comfortable and enjoys the rare 2/2/3 of the same level to enjoy the large space

As a large and comfortable SUV with three rows and seven seats, Ford New Lingyu has leapfrog body size and innovative seat layout, endowing it with a luxurious space and comfortable driving experience comparable to a luxury nanny car. The length, width and height of Ford Xinlingyu are 4905mm*1930mm*1755mm, and the wheelbase reaches 2865mm, which is superior to its peers. The rare 2/2/3 seat layout in its class endows the vehicle with stronger independent comfort. The second row of 145° pressure-relieving Pro air travel seats is equipped with 4-way adjustable aviation headrests, 3-level adjustable ventilation/heating, 4-way electric adjustable seats, adjustable independent armrests, and Dinamica® environmentally friendly microfiber suede Plush, passengers can enjoy driving comfort as if they are in the first-class cabin of an airplane.

It is worth mentioning that the 200mm spacious central aisle allows passengers to enter and exit freely between the second and third rows. The class-leading third-row seat design has 3-level adjustable seat backs, and the front, rear, left, right, and up and down spaces are more spacious, so that the third-row passengers also have enough comfortable space. The ultra-flat platform design increases the stretchability of passengers’ legs, coupled with independent storage space, charging port and air-conditioning outlet, Ford New Lingyu truly achieves “comfort for all seats”.

Zhixing interconnection technology integrates people and vehicles into one, making travel more calm

As the car consumer group becomes younger and younger, intelligence has become the focus of users’ attention, and it is also an important dimension to measure the “technical strength” of a car. Ford Xinlingyu creates a high-end and luxurious driving experience with the intelligent mobility interconnection technology comparable to the new forces. Ford’s new Lingyu is equipped with dual 12.3-inch floating integrated smart connected screens, which directly visually fill the cockpit with a sense of technology. It is equipped with Tencent TAI 4.0 automotive intelligent system, which has a large number of applications such as WeChat car version, and also supports Tencent AR real map navigation, high-recognition zone voice control, Ford Pai APP mobile phone remote interconnection, HiCar/Carlife mobile phone interconnection and OTA upgrade and other functions . It is worth mentioning that Ford Xinlingyu has a Bluetooth smart phone key, which can share 5 mobile phone keys at the same time, seamlessly connect the smart connected world, and create a “mobile smart cockpit” for users.

Ford New Lingyu is equipped with Co-Pilot™360 intelligent driving assistance system, which realizes the industry-leading worry-free intelligent driving experience and makes the road ahead more calm. The system has L2 level intelligent driving assistance capabilities, and has more than 20 intelligent driving assistance configurations leading in its class, including 4 major visual assistance functions to help you clearly identify the driving environment; 8 active intervention functions to help you calmly cope with complex road conditions; 8 The large early warning function allows you to foresee danger one step ahead and assist you in avoiding it, creating an all-round sense of security.

Ward’s Top Ten Engines Aviation-grade High-Strength Body

Ford New Lingyu inherits the excellent reputation and honor of the EcoBoost® series. EcoBoost® 225 four-cylinder 2.0T turbocharged engine won the title of “Ward Top Ten Engines”, with a maximum power of 165 kW and a peak torque of 360 N m. It is matched with a 6DCT wet dual-clutch gearbox to achieve strong performance and low fuel consumption the perfect balance.

For the century-old Ford, safety and quality have always been the bottom line that Ford adheres to. In terms of passive safety, Ford New Lingyu has the leading safety configuration in its class, which brings a sense of security to drivers and passengers. The whole car body is mainly composed of various high-strength steels, accounting for 65.4%. Among them, the strength of thermoformed boron steel is as high as 1500Mpa, reaching the strength level of aircraft landing gear. The high-strength body can effectively resist direct impacts from all directions and minimize the deformation of the body structure. The whole system is equipped with 7 airbags as standard. The unique driver’s knee airbag and one to three rows of penetrating side air curtains at the same level ensure the safety of the occupants to the greatest extent.

Ford New Lingyu also attaches great importance to the health of drivers and passengers in the car, and has a comprehensive protection system comparable to that of luxury cars. For example, through the healthy smart cockpit equipped with CN95 air filter elements and negative ion purifiers, Ford New Lingyu can automatically filter harmful gases outside the car, absorb dust, and purify the environment inside the car, so that every breath of the car members is fresh and natural.

Sincerity is further advanced, Ford Xinlingyu comes with six gifts

In order to repay the support and love of the majority of users, Ford Xinlingyu is coming with six great gifts. Users can enjoy immediately after buying a car: enjoy tax-free gift (50% purchase tax reduction), enjoy financial gift (0 interest rate for 3 years), enjoy replacement gift (up to 10,000 yuan replacement subsidy), enjoy travel gift (multiple VIP travel gifts) , Jinxiang Rejuvenation Gift (free interior leather cleaning and maintenance), Jinxiang Worry-Free Gift (3 times of free basic maintenance in 3 years, free road assistance, life-long warranty of engine & gearbox core components and 5 years of free data traffic ). Welcome to learn about model information and car purchase details through channels such as the “Ford Experience Store” applet and the official WeChat account of “JMC Ford Technology“.

Ford Xinlingyu joins hands with Mao Buyi to make extraordinary out of ordinary

As the spokesperson of Ford’s new collar Yuzhen, Mao Buyi made his debut as the champion of “Tomorrow’s Son”. In just a few years, the music created by Mao Buyi has resonated with many people, and has become a new generation of singers in the Chinese music scene. The best of the best. Mao Buyi’s success proves that ordinary people with strength can also achieve extraordinary lives. Mao Buyi’s extraordinary strength and perseverance on the road of music perfectly fits with Ford Xinlingyu’s determination to forge ahead. The two resonate at the same frequency, satisfying the new generation of users’ desire to break through boundaries and constraints.

Liu Jisheng, President of JMC Ford Technology, and Mao Buyi, the spokesperson of Ford Xinling Yuzhen

At the scene of “Advanced Life Music Collection”, Mao Buyi sang three masterpieces “An Ordinary Day”, “Give You, Give Me”, and “Traveler Says”, through warm singing, to help the non-stop advanced life . Mao Buyi and Ford Xinlingyu joined hands to “start a group upgrade” and start an “advanced life” with users, and “yu” sees a better life.

JMC Ford Technology inherits the century-old Ford spirit of “pioneering innovation”, relies on Ford’s global technology and advantages in the SUV field, starts from the needs of Chinese users, and uses new joint ventures and new technology thinking to efficiently build a strong product matrix and challenge the height of product innovation. Ford Xinlingyu, a three-row large seven-seat comfortable SUV, is a reinterpretation of this concept by JMC Ford Technology.

Ford Xinlingyu leapfrogs the class and takes the lead in an all-round way. It has four core selling points of Ford China‘s new generation of “potential energy aesthetics” design concept, innovative 2/2/3 enjoyment of large space, healthy and intelligent cockpit, and 360° five-star safety architecture. The new car meets the ever-advanced travel needs of Chinese users with the attitude of adding equipment and not increasing the price.