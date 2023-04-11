On April 7th and 8th, Dongfangwang Zongxiang News continuously reported that many customers suffered from vomiting and diarrhea after dining at a Michelin three-star restaurant named “Ultraviolet by PaulPairet” in Shanghai.

Today (April 10), relevant staff of Michelin China responded to Dongfang.com Zongxiang News, saying that food safety has always been the lifeline of restaurants and the catering industry. “The Michelin Guide attaches great importance to the health and safety of consumers.”

Michelin noticed that the regulatory authorities are investigating, and there is no final conclusion yet. The other party said, “Michelin will continue to pay attention to the progress of the investigation and fully consider all factors to make future lists.”

According to the public information on Michelin’s official website, each country or region where the Michelin guide is located has a group of “special” full-time Michelin employees.

They visit restaurants anonymously, and make reservations, order dishes, eat meals, and pay bills just like ordinary customers. Every year, they submit a restaurant recommendation list based on the globally unified Michelin Guide standards.

The five major criteria are the ingredients on the plate, cooking skills, fusion of flavors, creativity displayed in the dishes and the continuous stability of the dishes.

Among them, Michelin three stars is the highest level, representing “excellent cooking, worth visiting”. The “Ultraviolet by PaulPairet” restaurant is the only two three-star restaurant selected in the “Shanghai Michelin Guide 2023”, and has won the three-star award for three consecutive years.

In addition, according to the public information of a review software, this restaurant has also been selected into the “Chinese Own Gourmet List” – the three-diamond restaurant of the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, which is also the highest-level restaurant.

Today, the relevant staff responded to Dongfang.com Zongxiang News, saying that since the dining customers belong to offline transactions, it is recommended to file a complaint with the relevant department. It’s not Samsung, where the platform is decided randomly.”

Regarding the question of “whether the star rating of the restaurant will be adjusted due to this incident in the next year’s rating”, the other party said that customers can comment normally on the review software, “but whether this will be taken into account cannot be determined. We use a systematic The final judgment shall prevail.”

According to the public information of the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, the selection criteria for the list are culinary products, service environment and inheritance and innovation. The evaluation system is anonymously nominated by the jury, visits the restaurant, and conducts all-round fair identification and evaluation from the perspectives of cooking products, service environment, inheritance and innovation.

Among them, the restaurant access rules “Description of Listing” clearly stated that the restaurant and its brand have a serious negative impact due to bad behavior, and even damage the rights and interests of consumers or hinder its brand operation and development. Be downlisted.

At present, the staff of the North Station Market Supervision Office of the Market Supervision Administration of Jing’an District, Shanghai are investigating the matter.

As of press time, customers said that the “Ultraviolet by PaulPairet” restaurant had not contacted them further. The reporter contacted the chairman and general manager of Shanghai Baobao Catering Co., Ltd., which belongs to the restaurant, and was told that the other party is not in Shanghai and lives in the United States.

previously reported

On April 5, Mr. Wang, a citizen, reported to Dongfang.com Zongxiang News that he and his wife went to a restaurant called “Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet” near the Bund in Shanghai on March 23. The price per person was 6,800 yuan. A total of 13,600 yuan was spent.

On the second day after the meal, Mr. Wang was on a business trip in Jiangsu. After waking up, he felt weak and chilled all over, and had symptoms of retching and diarrhea.

“The whole person was exhausted. The hospital diagnosed acute gastritis. I hung up 2 bottles of salt water before going home.” Mr. Wang told his wife about his situation and found that she also had similar symptoms.

△Picture: Mr. Wang’s medical cases.Source Respondents

So they contacted the other 4 customers who dined together on March 23, “Two of the men had diarrhea that night after eating, and the other two foreign friends had vomiting and diarrhea the next day.”

Later, Mr. Wang reported the situation to the restaurant and provided everyone’s hospital medical records. Four days later, he received an email in English from the restaurant, stating that the other party’s symptoms had nothing to do with the restaurant.

Michelin three-star food enjoyment

But it turned into spending money to find guilt?

Is this a coincidence?

On April 8, Miss Song, a citizen, reported to the reporter that she and her younger brother also had symptoms of nausea and vomiting after eating in this restaurant on March 14, “I did a norovirus test and it was negative, and the doctor said it was acute. Gastroenteritis.”

△Picture: Ms. Song spent a total of 17,776 yuan on dinner with her brother that night.Source Respondents

“There were also 10 people dining on the night of March 14. My brother and I thought it might be a problem with the restaurant, but we don’t know if the other 8 people are okay.” “, she did not immediately contact the restaurant.

On March 31, Ms. Song contacted the official Wechat staff of the “Ultraviolet by PaulPairet” restaurant, who said, “It’s a pity to hear this news. So far we haven’t had any other customers report similar problems.”

Later, Ms. Song sent the link of the information posted by Mr. Wang to the other party, and the reply was “What you saw was the ‘food poisoning’ claimed by other guests! No food poisoning incident has occurred in our restaurant so far.”

“After that, the restaurant stopped talking to me, with a bad attitude.”

Previously

The reporter contacted the

Shanghai Jing’an District Market Supervision Administration North Station Market Supervision Office

The staff said: “Whether it is a per capita consumption of 6,000 yuan or a small restaurant, we are very concerned about any discomfort after eating.”

However, the other party said: “The best investigation time for food poisoning is 72 hours. We have received complaints for nearly a week. When we go to the scene to investigate, we can only see samples that can be seen at the scene. We need to conduct investigations to restore the situation at that time.”

Reporter: Chen Lina

Original title: 6,800 yuan per capita Michelin three-star, vomiting and diarrhea after eating?Michelin China responds

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin