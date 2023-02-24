Home Health Serie B, ten goals in two advances! First internal knockout of Frosinone. In Pisa, Nerazzurri super comeback
Literally everything happens in the two advances of the 26th day of Serie B.

In Frosinone comes the first home defeat of the team Fabio Grosso at the hands of Parma. At the ‘Stirpe’ it ends 3-4 for the Ducali with a stupendous one Franco Vazquez author of a brace, with Ansaldi and Zanimacchia author of the other two goals of the formation of Fabio Pecchia. Di Caso, Mulattieri and Moro, on the other hand, the seals of the Ciociari.

In Pisa, on the other hand, it’s home training, coached by Luke D’Angelo to conquer the three points, in comeback, on Perugia. Di Morutan and Marin the goals that overturn the initial Umbrian advantage signed by Casasola.

It should be noted that in both matches there were two expulsions. In Frosinone, the red light was given to Estevez and Camara of Parma, while in Tuscany to Hermannsson, defender of the Nerazzurri, and Paz del Grifo.

