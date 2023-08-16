Diversify and Protect Your Capital with Centenary Coins: A Smart Investment Move in Mexico

The Key to Financial Success: Centenary Gold Coins in Mexico

The key to achieving notable financial success in investing lies in diversification. Within this framework, the centenary coins gold in Mexico emerge as an extremely attractive alternative for investors seeking to protect and expand their capital.

Centenarians are gold coins and have a diameter of 37 mm. It is composed of an alloy of 90% gold and 10% copper, which gives it a characteristic golden color. Its weight is 41.66 grams, which makes it a coin of great historical and economic value.

Originally minted in 1921, they have a historical value rooted in Mexican culture. This historical value not only gives them sentimental appeal but also contributes to their potential as a store of value over time. Next, we tell you what is its price for sale and purchase in banks this Tuesday, August 15.

Price of the centenary August 15: purchase and sale in banks

Banorte is one of the banking institutions that have the Centenario currency. These are the prices for sale and purchase:

Aztec (20 gold pesos) | Purchase: $13,800.00 | Sale: $19,900.00

Hidalgo (10 gold pesos) | Purchase: $6,900.00 | Sale $9,950.00

1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos) | Purchase: $3,450.00 | Sale: $4,975.00

1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos) | Purchase: $1,725.00 | Sale: $2,488.00

1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos) | Purchase: $1,380.00 | Sale: $1,990.00

Centennial (50 gold pesos) | Purchase: $35,000.00 | Sale: $45,000.00

Banamex Centennial | Purchase: $21,200.00 | Sale: $41,200

BBVA Centenary | Purchase: $37,250.00 | Sale: $43,050.00

Is it good to invest in Centennial Coins?

Centenario coins are made of pure gold, making them a solid investment in times of economic uncertainty. The price of gold tends to rise during periods of financial instability, providing investors with a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

The beauty and historical value of centenary coins make them an object of desire not only in Mexico but also in the international market. This creates a constant demand that can drive the price of these coins in the future.

While centennial coins offer a number of financial advantages, it is important to note that no investment is without risk.

Although the value of gold tends to be relatively stable over the long term, prices can fluctuate in the short term due to factors such as global economic conditions and monetary policy.

However, investment in centenary coins in Mexico is generally considered a safe option.

