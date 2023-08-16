Former Ukrainian prisoners of war have come forward with allegations of torture they experienced while in Russian prisons. According to interviews conducted by the BBC, a dozen released detainees claimed to have been subjected to physical and psychological abuse at the Number Two Preventive Detention Center in Taganrog, southwestern Russia. The prisoners described beatings, electric shocks, and constant threats and intimidation by Russian officers and guards. They also alleged that medical assistance was inadequate and that there have been cases of deaths among the captives. The prisoners further claimed that false confessions were coerced from them and used as evidence in their trials. Some prisoners reported being targeted for having Ukrainian nationalist tattoos, while women said they were subjected to forced nudity and derogatory comments about their bodies. The BBC has shared the details of these accounts with human rights groups, though they have not been independently verified. It is worth noting that Russia has not allowed independent bodies, such as the UN or the International Committee of the Red Cross, to visit the facility in question. Human rights groups estimate that approximately 10,000 Ukrainian captives remain in Russian custody, despite the release of over 2,500 individuals since the start of the conflict. The Russian Defense Ministry has not responded to requests for comment on the allegations.

