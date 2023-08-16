From Vacation to Permanence: How One Woman Found a Home and Built a Community in Costa Rica

American Woman Opens Sustainable Boutique Hotel in Costa Rica After Being Stuck During Pandemic

(CNN) – In February 2020, Stefanie Tannenbaum traveled to Costa Rica with her partner and baby for a long vacation. Little did she know that she would end up staying in the coastal city of Nosara and opening a sustainable boutique hotel called Sendero.

Tannenbaum describes Nosara as a “truly magical place” that gave her a sense of peace and belonging during the pandemic. Impressed by the community, surf, and nature, she saw an opportunity to create something special in the town.

Collaborating with locals, Tannenbaum co-founded the hotel, which aims to provide guests with a sense of belonging to the Nosara community. The hotel features a surf school, yoga studio, and art gallery, all run by locals.

Costa Rica is known for its stunning nature, and Nosara is no exception. With a 36-hectare biological reserve, visitors can encounter howler monkeys, turtles, and a diverse range of bird species.

The process of creating Sendero took about 14 months and involved making sustainable design decisions. To preserve the natural surroundings, the hotel was built around a massive tree, which now stands in the middle of the restaurant.

Sustainability is a top priority for Tannenbaum and her team. All materials used in the hotel’s construction are sourced from Costa Rica, including salvaged bricks and tiles. The hotel also uses solar panels and recycles its water four times.

The hotel’s restaurant is described as the “powerhouse” of the establishment, serving local and simple cuisine made with fresh ingredients. Tannenbaum emphasizes the importance of supporting the community by featuring Costa Rican artists in the hotel’s art gallery.

Sendero offers three types of accommodations to cater to different guest demographics. The 25 rooms include suites, jungle rooms with outdoor showers, and a king room with a private balcony. Room rates range from $200 to $700.

The name Sendero, meaning “path” in Spanish, represents the hotel’s role in a person’s life journey. It also refers to a path in the hotel that stretches through protected land on the Nosara waterfront.

Tannenbaum has become deeply connected to the Nosara community and is currently going through the process of becoming a Costa Rican resident. She is grateful to have found her place as a mother and a family in Nosara.

“I’m so grateful that my partner was willing to take the plunge with me… because I was trying to find who I was as a mother and as a family. And I found it there. [in Nosara],” Tannenbaum says.

Sendero hotel is set to make its guests feel like a part of the community. With its commitment to sustainability and local collaboration, it is sure to be a unique and welcoming destination for visitors to Costa Rica.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

