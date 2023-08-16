Prison-rented tyranny – Yemenat news site

Yemenat

Anas Al-Qubati

The first came in a rage, accusing a child no more than 3 years old of sabotaging the water meter.

We said we will fix him or buy a replacement if it breaks down, or even treat him in the nearest hospital if he gets sick.

– The second came more sharply and with another accusation (your children are the reason for playing ball in the rush).. We said we can’t stop anyone, and I’m not a guard dog, he said get out of the house..

– The third knocked on the door and without any introductions, he ordered, after he passed the door towards the inside, to paint the house (a lot of rings).

Fourth, your children broke the reeds, and I saw them with my own eyes yesterday. We said yesterday they did not leave the house.

All of the above happened to me after sunset..and all of that was from the landlord and his family..and all this threat and threat against a house that was originally a cell without windows, which does not deserve a fight, threat, threat, or even access to the police station..

But who do I believe..? And for whom is it implemented..? And what if he was in need?

Leaving for me, even if it is compelling and beyond my financial capacity; It means leaving a prison imposed by war conditions on a family of 6 people.

The important thing is that if anyone knows an apartment for rent, send us a private message, and I will be grateful to him.

note:

What I was exposed to reminded me of the pledge that Sana’a University asked faculty members not to work in universities or other entities, even though they do not pay salaries, so how about if they did..?