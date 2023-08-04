Doctors and associations are fighting against drug shortages

Supply situation “problematic” How doctors fight against drug shortages – but have little chance with pharmaceutical companies

Doctors and associations are appealing, pharmaceutical companies are complaining about the costs and the federal government can do nothing. The result: the drugs are running out – such as an important antibiotic for children against urinary tract infections.

The supply situation is “problematic”: a pharmaceutical assistant sorts medicines in the warehouse.

Christian Beutler/Keystone

It was a shock for addicts: At the beginning of the year, one of the most important heroin substitutes, methadone, threatened to run out. This is because the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, withdrew the operating license of the only manufacturer, the company Amino, due to safety deficiencies – after years of litigation.

