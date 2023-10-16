Home » Dollar Exchange Rate in Peru Today: October 15, 2023
Dollar Exchange Rate in Peru Today: October 15, 2023

Check in this note the price of the dollar in Peru today, October 15, 2023, according to the information provided by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) in its official channels. As announced by the issuing entity, the US currency closed on its last day at S/3.840, with an average interbank exchange rate of S/3.8431. The maximum was S/3.8490 and the minimum was S/3.8390.

How much is the dollar today in Peru?

The exchange rate of the dollar today, October 15, was S/3.8350, thus registering a maximum of S/3.8600 and a minimum of S/3.8450 in the interbank exchange rate of its last day, according to the BCRP.

Regarding the exchange rate for purchase and sale given by SUNAT, it is S/3,842 and S/3,850, respectively.

Finally, if you want to make the change to dollars online, the website quéestaeldolar.pe is quoting purchases at S/3.83 and sales at S/3.86.

How did the dollar do last week?

The interbank exchange rate closed last week with an average value of S/3.8280, with a maximum value of S/3.8360 and a minimum of S/3.8240, according to what was reported by the issuing entity.

According to the issuing entity, the US currency closed on Thursday, October 5 in the country with a value of S/3.8225, with an average interbank rate of S/3.8256.

Globally, the dollar continues to gain positions, stated Asvim Asencios, Currency trader at Renta4 SAB. “Global stocks fell on Monday as central banks have reinforced their message to continue raising interest rates in the coming months,” he said.

Matías Maciel, co-founder of Rextie, commented that the discouraging economic news from Europe and China collaborates to position the US dollar in a better relative position against other strong currencies in the world.

