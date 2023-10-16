Shortage of Latino Doctors in California Puts Non-English Speaking Patients at Risk: New Study

A new study has shed light on the challenges faced by non-English speaking patients in California in finding Latino doctors, raising concerns within the medical community about providing appropriate care. In light of this, doctors and elected representatives are aiming to highlight this issue during Hispanic Heritage Month.

In the Coachella Valley, two medical students, Mariela Magaña and Renee Moreno, are advocating for more resources for students from underserved communities as a means to address this problem. Magaña, who previously worked in the agricultural fields of the Coachella Valley, expressed her motivation to advocate for the needs of field workers as a reason for pursuing a career in medicine.

Research from the University of California Los Angeles has revealed a significant disparity, with Hispanics representing 39% of the population in California, but only 6% being doctors. Mariela Magaña explained that, as an immigrant from Mexico, the path to medical school was not easy for her due to lack of guidance and financial resources.

Both Magaña and Moreno fear that the shortage of Hispanic doctors puts the health of the Latino community at risk, as patients who only speak Spanish may have a better experience if there are doctors who can communicate with them in their native language.

The study also highlighted a lack of representation of women in the medical field, with less than 3% choosing to become doctors. Moreno, who grew up in La Quinta, expressed her desire to return to the valley, emphasizing the importance of communication and understanding with Spanish-speaking patients.

Magaña and Moreno believe that the numbers could change if better programs are implemented to support Hispanic students pursuing careers in medicine. They emphasize the importance of Latina doctors serving as role models for aspiring Latino medical students.

Experts have noted that the Coachella Valley, where almost 50% of the population is Hispanic, faces an acute shortage of doctors. Congressman Raul Ruiz has introduced a bill to designate October 1st as Hispanic Doctors’ Day, aiming to draw attention to the need for more Hispanic doctors in clinics and hospitals.

