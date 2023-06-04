Teachers and students sleep together in the gym, criticism rains down: “too many responsibilities, called SUPERMAN”, I am against “school is commitment”. But not everyone agrees, many believe the formative experience. Comments

Yesterday we reported the experience of a school that transforms itself into a place of conviviality for one day, where the desks become lunch and breakfast tables. “The fifth grade students of this school have lived a unique experience”, says “BergamoNews”. “The last Friday of the school year, after the end of lessons, they returned to school with sleeping bags, pajamas and slippers to spend the night with their classmates and teachers”. This experience has transformed the school into more than just a place to learn. It has become a place of friendship, affection and sharing. The multimedia interactive whiteboard, usually used for lessons, becomes a screen for the cinema. The gym mats, witnesses of jumps and somersaults, host colored sleeping bags for one night. This is what happened at the “Dante Alighieri” primary school in Orio al Serio and which sparked a heated confrontation on our social networks, dividing the T9 public into those in favor and against the initiative.

The question of responsibility, which in recent months has made a comeback in the news after important news episodes, has triggered the worried reactions of many teachers. “What if two/three parents, in rotation, organized trips, stays, treasure hunts, picnics in parks, pajama parties… with all their children’s companions, assuming full responsibility for them?” suggest Elena unenthusiastic. Among the critical voices also that of Anna Maria which underlines: “We try to give students back the idea that school is above all COMMITMENT, IF YOU WANT TO GROW, certainly supported by creative activities and all the rest, but commitment, listening, attention and respect for others even if you don’t sleep together, is to play, play, play! And in any case, the supervision of over 20 children must be guaranteed! And here we need SUPER MAN!”

“We are now full fruit“, he comments Anthosexpressing his disappointment with the current situation of the school. Gina shares his point of view: “Right! The school must absolutely remain a serious institution. Then let’s not complain if these children, future teenagers, will struggle and have difficulty in relating and perceiving the role of the teacher. Let’s leave the pajama parties at the homes of friends“. “So now, in addition to babysitting, we also have to do b&b? The situation is getting a little bit out of hand huh…“, Claudia comments bitterly.

Sabrina, instead, he thinks differently and launches an appeal: “Those who don’t agree, who think first of all about insurance, risks, how many hours we still have to spend at school… I would like to say to them as a parent that perhaps we should all take a step back and rediscover some of the values ​​that can go beyond programs, order and discipline. Be human again if you can!”





Alessandra raises a question of equity and reflects on the role of teachers: “Why are professionals in other fields never asked for free services with the assumption of responsibility beyond the limit strictly linked to the exercise of their duties, while certain types of claims are made towards teachers? Humanity is expressed in the ways in which one relates to the students, in the interest in their person, in the care and seriousness with which one carries out one’s profession, not in field trips or pajama parties“.

Simona shares his positive experience: “We too live the same experience with the children of the Cadolino di Nettuno nursery school, with the children in their last year. An intense and exciting experience for everyone, children, teachers and families!“. Simoneinstead, it ironically suggests that many of the negative comments stem from jealousy at not having had such an experience.

The Bergamo school is not the only one to organize similar initiatives, Manuel shares his experience: “My son will do it in the third year of kindergarten, they call it ‘Night of Courage’. Also useful for parents…“. Paola underlines that similar experiences have also been proposed in the Filzi schools in Rovereto, and shares both the positive aspects and the criticisms. “For me much less stressful than field trips both in terms of responsibility and with respect to the offer of the various proposals that schools receive“, he adds.





Beatrice defends the initiative and criticizes those who comment in an “acidic way”: “Some colleagues who comment in an acidic, critical and heavy way should ask THEM two questions. When it comes to the decline of the school, it would be appropriate to take the part of the blame that belongs. Personally, I really appreciate what Orio’s colleagues have done. Those children will remember that night in their hearts, during which school was not just school and the teachers accomplices in things that go beyond school rules“.