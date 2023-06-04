Chrome users have to install and delete quickly! 32 extension plug-ins were implanted with malicious code and stolen personal information- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Photo/Reuters)

Chrome browser can download and install various third-party extension plug-ins or extension tools through the Chrome application store platform, which improves the convenience of using the browser and has always been welcomed by many users. However, among the tens of thousands of tool-type extended plug-in applications that appear to be legitimate and normal, and have passed Google’s review, there are still many potential security risks with hidden malicious programs.

Information security company Avast published an article on its official blog, pointing out that a recent detection survey found that there are already 35 suspicious extension toolkits and plug-ins on the Chrome app store platform, with a total of 75 million installations and downloads. Unscrupulous people on the Internet secretly implant codes that hide malicious programs, and in the process of browsing the web, they will be redirected to a specific search page filled with specific advertisements to take the opportunity to earn extra income, or even secretly steal Collect users’ personal information and browsing records, and from time to time send spam emails, spread malicious URL links and other malicious behaviors.

It is reported that this wave detected 35 extended plug-in applications that were implanted with malicious codes, and the main types were “ad blockers, browser themes, enhanced browser recording functions, and simplified and accelerated web browsing”.

In the Chrome app store, the Autoskip for Youtube extension plug-in with a cumulative total of more than 9 million installations has been implanted with malicious programs and has been officially removed by Google. (Picture turned from Avast)

According to Avast’s analysis, after detecting and discovering 35 suspicious extensions and plug-ins, all of them have been removed from the Chrome app store platform after being officially reported to Google. However, for users who have previously installed and downloaded, it is recommended to manually remove and uninstall from the computer device as soon as possible.

Avast announced that this wave of detection found 32 extensions that were implanted with malicious code. For a detailed list, please refer to the official Avast blog website: https://blog.avast.com/malicious-extensions-chrome-web-store.

Here is a list of seven named Chrome extensions:

Autoskip for Youtube

Soundboost

Crystal Ad block

Brisk VPN

Clipboard Helper

Maxi Refresher

PDF Toolbox extension

