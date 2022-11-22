Listen to the audio version of the article

A 10% increase in the ski pass for the Dolomiti Superski consortium which will start opening the first lifts on Saturday 26 November, kicking off the 2022-2023 season which should end in mid-April. It starts with the ski areas of Cortina d’Ampezzo, Plan de Corones, 3 Cime Dolomiti, Val di Fiemme, Obereggen and Carezza where individual lifts and slopes will open, depending on the weather and snow conditions. The following weekend, from 3 December, it will be the turn of other ski areas in the Dolomites, including the Sellaronda. The mountain is preparing for the next winter season and Dolomiti Superski, with 3,000 square kilometers of territory, 1,200 kilometers of slopes of all levels of difficulty, 450 lifts with a total capacity of 670,000 people per hour, has invested over 65 million euros, a quarter of which for artificial snow, compared to 120 million in recent years for the renewal of the ski lifts: three new chair lifts, two ski lifts and a cable car. The latter is the Plose in Rio Pusteria and will come into operation in the winter of 2023-2024. These are interventions for the upgrading of the plants. For the Spitzbühel chairlift in Alpe di Siusi, for example, there is a change from a two-seater chairlift to a streamlined six-seater with an hourly capacity of 2,200 people per hour and the Campanil in Val di Fiemme doubles from three to six places in addition to the construction of a new system for programmed snow. 6,000 cannons for programmed snow are installed in the area with a total power exceeding 100 megawatts, while the availability of water is ensured by over 190 basins or underground tanks which guarantee snow on over 97% of all the slopes in the Dolomites. In addition, the area also offers snow parks, family lines, half pipes and cross lines where young people and lovers of aerial evolutions on skis or snowboards will find bread for their teeth. And it’s no coincidence that some of Italy’s strongest slopestylers come from the Dolomiti Superski areas, where right from the start of their careers they have found high-level facilities that have allowed them to evolve technically and achieve great sporting results. On the other hand, some of the slopestyle and ski- and snowboardcross World Cup events take place right in the Dolomites, namely on the Alpe di Siusi, in San Candido-3 Cime Dolomites and Cortina d’Ampezzo. As far as the ski pass rates are concerned, this year there is a 10% increase but for those who buy a daily or multi-day ski pass online at least 2 days before use, they will have an immediate 5% discount, which halves the increase price for this season.