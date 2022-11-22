Home Health Schillaci: “Designing change is only possible together with the main players in our health system”
Health

Schillaci: “Designing change is only possible together with the main players in our health system”

by admin
Schillaci: “Designing change is only possible together with the main players in our health system”

22 NOV – “I would like to greet all the participants in a by now traditional event dedicated to the present and to the new frontiers of healthcare. After the pandemic emergency, and under the wind of the great changes we are experiencing globally, today we are truly in an unprecedented phase. And the healthcare we are called to build must be able to guarantee equity of access, within a framework of sustainability, understood in its broadest sense: sustainability of treatments, also in terms of proximity and appropriateness, economic, social and – non- lastly – environmental sustainability“.

So the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci in a message sent to the Risk Management Forum which opened today in Arezzo.

“Thanks also to European funding – writes Schillaci – today we can aim at strengthening our assistance system by making healthcare a field of choice for innovation in our country.

A “two point zero” healthcare system today is no longer a slogan but a concrete objective that can be achieved through the projects we intend to accelerate, starting with the development of the electronic health record, for an increasingly interoperable, networked, homogeneous healthcare system, so that citizens are truly “carriers” of the right to health and everyone is guaranteed the same quality of care, everywhere, in every health authority, in every province of Italy.

However, planning change is only possible together with the main players in our health system: healthcare companies, hospitals, IRCCS, local structures, together with the world of professions, to which I am committed to paying the utmost attention. Our doctors, nurses, pharmacists, together with all the other health and social care professionals and operators, are the heart of our healthcare.

See also  Claimed to be 50% faster than MacBook Air and save more power!Microsoft's new Surface Laptop appears

The enhancement of professionalism is a need that can no longer be postponed and an opportunity that we cannot afford to miss in order to offer the best possible management of citizens’ health needs.

To all of you – concludes the Minister – I therefore assure you that you will be listened to, with the best wishes for your work”.

November 22, 2022
© breaking latest news

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Covid and reinfections, what we know and how...

A few more steps each day to reduce...

Influence. Simg: “Epidemic is already at a high...

Fatty liver, a project of the Polyclinic to...

Together against syncytial virus, campaign to inform –...

Is taking probiotics during antibiotic courses useful or...

Among the most cited in the world in...

Lives on the edge: pregnant 🤰🏻 and weighing...

Alberto talks about his health conditions

So in 10 years Belgium has become the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy