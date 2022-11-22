22 NOV – “I would like to greet all the participants in a by now traditional event dedicated to the present and to the new frontiers of healthcare. After the pandemic emergency, and under the wind of the great changes we are experiencing globally, today we are truly in an unprecedented phase. And the healthcare we are called to build must be able to guarantee equity of access, within a framework of sustainability, understood in its broadest sense: sustainability of treatments, also in terms of proximity and appropriateness, economic, social and – non- lastly – environmental sustainability“.

So the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci in a message sent to the Risk Management Forum which opened today in Arezzo.

“Thanks also to European funding – writes Schillaci – today we can aim at strengthening our assistance system by making healthcare a field of choice for innovation in our country.

A “two point zero” healthcare system today is no longer a slogan but a concrete objective that can be achieved through the projects we intend to accelerate, starting with the development of the electronic health record, for an increasingly interoperable, networked, homogeneous healthcare system, so that citizens are truly “carriers” of the right to health and everyone is guaranteed the same quality of care, everywhere, in every health authority, in every province of Italy.

However, planning change is only possible together with the main players in our health system: healthcare companies, hospitals, IRCCS, local structures, together with the world of professions, to which I am committed to paying the utmost attention. Our doctors, nurses, pharmacists, together with all the other health and social care professionals and operators, are the heart of our healthcare.

The enhancement of professionalism is a need that can no longer be postponed and an opportunity that we cannot afford to miss in order to offer the best possible management of citizens’ health needs.

To all of you – concludes the Minister – I therefore assure you that you will be listened to, with the best wishes for your work”.

November 22, 2022

© breaking latest news