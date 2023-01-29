According to news on January 29, a few days ago, Sensor Tower, a mobile application data analysis company, released the data of 2022 Chinese mobile games going overseas.

Data Display,In 2022, the total revenue of TOP30 mobile games in the App Store and Google Play will be US$9.2 billion (approximately RMB 62.4 billion).A 20% drop from 2021’s $11.5 billion, falling back to 2020 levels but still 46% higher than 2019 levels.

in,MiHoYo’s signature “Yuan Shen” won the annual revenue champion of overseas mobile games, and Tencent’s “PUBG MOBILE” ranked second.Surprisingly, the domestically popular “Glory of the King” only ranked 23rd.

It is reported that in 2022, global mobile game players will spend US$78.8 billion on the App Store and Google Play, a decrease of 8.9% compared to 2021.

Specifically,China‘s top overseas mobile games have attracted more than 2.7 billion US dollars in the US market throughout the year,A 15% decline compared to 2021. “Yuan Shen” and “Call of Duty Mobile Games” have entered the top 20 best-selling list of the US mobile game market for the year.

Japan is the second largest market for Chinese mobile games to go overseas. In 2022, the local revenue of head-to-head mobile games will be 2.3 billion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 22%. “Yuanshin”, “Wild Action”, “Puzzles&Survival”, “Idle Girl”, “Idol Dream Festival!!Music”, etc. entered the TOP20 best-selling list of Japanese mobile games throughout the year.

In the TOP20 best-selling list of Korean mobile games for the whole year, “Yuan Shen” still entered the list. It is not difficult to see that “Yuan Shen Shen” has a strong ability to attract money in the global market, attracting many overseas players to spend krypton gold.