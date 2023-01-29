Home Business Domestic mobile games will attract 62.4 billion yuan worldwide in 2022! “Yuan Shen” won the first overseas earning–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

Domestic mobile games will attract 62.4 billion yuan worldwide in 2022! “Yuan Shen” won the first overseas earning–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Domestic mobile games will attract 62.4 billion yuan worldwide in 2022! “Yuan Shen” won the first overseas earning–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

According to news on January 29, a few days ago, Sensor Tower, a mobile application data analysis company, released the data of 2022 Chinese mobile games going overseas.

Data Display,In 2022, the total revenue of TOP30 mobile games in the App Store and Google Play will be US$9.2 billion (approximately RMB 62.4 billion).A 20% drop from 2021’s $11.5 billion, falling back to 2020 levels but still 46% higher than 2019 levels.

in,MiHoYo’s signature “Yuan Shen” won the annual revenue champion of overseas mobile games, and Tencent’s “PUBG MOBILE” ranked second.Surprisingly, the domestically popular “Glory of the King” only ranked 23rd.

It is reported that in 2022, global mobile game players will spend US$78.8 billion on the App Store and Google Play, a decrease of 8.9% compared to 2021.

Specifically,China‘s top overseas mobile games have attracted more than 2.7 billion US dollars in the US market throughout the year,A 15% decline compared to 2021. “Yuan Shen” and “Call of Duty Mobile Games” have entered the top 20 best-selling list of the US mobile game market for the year.

Japan is the second largest market for Chinese mobile games to go overseas. In 2022, the local revenue of head-to-head mobile games will be 2.3 billion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 22%. “Yuanshin”, “Wild Action”, “Puzzles&Survival”, “Idle Girl”, “Idol Dream Festival!!Music”, etc. entered the TOP20 best-selling list of Japanese mobile games throughout the year.

In the TOP20 best-selling list of Korean mobile games for the whole year, “Yuan Shen” still entered the list. It is not difficult to see that “Yuan Shen Shen” has a strong ability to attract money in the global market, attracting many overseas players to spend krypton gold.

See also  "Diablo: Immortal" has a player rating of only 0.8, but the fifth largest US revenue still wins Genshin | 4Gamers

Domestic mobile games will attract 62.4 billion yuan worldwide in 2022!

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

Liu Zuohu “spoilers” OnePlus Ace 2 will be...

The annual report is expected to increase shares...

The speed is 10GB/s! PCIe 5.0 SSD is...

Tesla’s financial report is happy, but it is...

Suspected Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti prototype graphics card...

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: “Vegetable Basket”...

Many factors are good for the sugar market;...

Shanghai: Accelerate the creation of a number of...

Exposure to iPhone 15 series Wi-Fi major upgrade:...

The stock price tripled in two days!U.S. new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy