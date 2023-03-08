Donzelli and the storm on the declarations on immigrants. VIDEO

Donzelli: “We need to select the immigrants”. Social storm

“We need to select the immigrantsWe can’t accommodate them all.” John Donzellicurrent deputy and head of organization of Fdiintervening in the case Plantedremarked how important it is for Italian politics to regularize and “select” the immigrants at the entrance. The reason? “There is no place for everyone”. Immediate i sharp comments ofthe web. A user on Twitter wrote: “But if we are not even able to select the deputies”, another remarked: “I, on the other hand, believe that we should better select MPs“. “Basically according to him we must only take those that we can adequately exploit for our needs and for the jobs we no longer want to do. Let the others rest,” another commented.

The selection of Desperation… you yes… you don’t… and the desperate rejected, obviously, willingly accepts and accepts it and stays in Hell from where he wants to escape.#Donzelli pic.twitter.com/e0YzB8Fwgq — Tersite™ (@Tersite66) March 7, 2023

