Home Business Double alliance between public and private Top-Ix focuses on the leap in digital quality
Business

Double alliance between public and private Top-Ix focuses on the leap in digital quality

by admin
Double alliance between public and private Top-Ix focuses on the leap in digital quality

To encourage the development of telecommunications in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, there is the public-private consortium Top-Ix, which recently launched an independent initiative in Genoa, but in its image: Ge-Dix. Director Andrea Casalegno explains Top-Ix’s activity as follows: «We have 93 consortium members, from small to medium-sized companies such as Bbbell, but also giants such as Tim, WindTre, Fastweb, Google and Facebook, as well as numerous public bodies. We have a network of 710 kilometers of fiber and one of pylons for wireless operators. The aims of Top-Ix are the interconnection between the consortium members and the connection with national and international networks, but also the exchange of data, ideas and projects for the digital transition. The same goes for Ge.Dix, with a special perspective: Genoa will become one of the global telecommunications hubs, thanks to two consortia that lay cables to connect Europe and Asia ».

Casalegno diagnoses huge shortcomings in the national network: «The obsolescence of Tim’s copper one is evident, and it is equally clear that Open Fiber’s efforts will not take optical fiber everywhere. In my opinion, a mixed national network in fiber and radio will be needed, to reach even the most difficult or less cost-effective areas. Will it be entrusted to a single operator or to two? I will not pronounce myself, as long as access is not discriminatory, and that those who control the network do not succumb to the temptation to also offer services to the end user, in order to become a national or local monopolist ”. On the Pnrr Casalegno he is equally drastic: «The part relating to the network is useful but still insufficient. To create an adequate national network, not only money is lacking but also human resources ».

See also  Resilience continues to show steady recovery-looking at China's economic trends throughout the year from the "bills" of the previous five months-Xinhua

You may also like

Leap Motor’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock...

Dear bills, in Murano more than half of...

Xiaomi Civi 2 design announced! Hello Kitty Becomes...

“Minmetals Rare Earth” changed its name to “China...

The stock exchanges today, 21 September. Fed day:...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.21.2022

Huatai Futures Copper Daily 20220921: The dollar continues...

Stellantis in Turin Mirafiori a maxi pole of...

Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures fluctuated downwards...

OVS: first half net profit up sharply to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy