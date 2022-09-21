To encourage the development of telecommunications in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, there is the public-private consortium Top-Ix, which recently launched an independent initiative in Genoa, but in its image: Ge-Dix. Director Andrea Casalegno explains Top-Ix’s activity as follows: «We have 93 consortium members, from small to medium-sized companies such as Bbbell, but also giants such as Tim, WindTre, Fastweb, Google and Facebook, as well as numerous public bodies. We have a network of 710 kilometers of fiber and one of pylons for wireless operators. The aims of Top-Ix are the interconnection between the consortium members and the connection with national and international networks, but also the exchange of data, ideas and projects for the digital transition. The same goes for Ge.Dix, with a special perspective: Genoa will become one of the global telecommunications hubs, thanks to two consortia that lay cables to connect Europe and Asia ».

Casalegno diagnoses huge shortcomings in the national network: «The obsolescence of Tim’s copper one is evident, and it is equally clear that Open Fiber’s efforts will not take optical fiber everywhere. In my opinion, a mixed national network in fiber and radio will be needed, to reach even the most difficult or less cost-effective areas. Will it be entrusted to a single operator or to two? I will not pronounce myself, as long as access is not discriminatory, and that those who control the network do not succumb to the temptation to also offer services to the end user, in order to become a national or local monopolist ”. On the Pnrr Casalegno he is equally drastic: «The part relating to the network is useful but still insufficient. To create an adequate national network, not only money is lacking but also human resources ».