It is Covid that we must be afraid of. Not vaccination. The conclusions of a study published in Jama Network Open, conducted on 128 Chinese men between the ages of 29 and 35. Objective: to evaluate the impact of prophylaxis against Covid-19 on fertility, through the analysis of a series of seminal fluid quality indicators. No significant differences emerged between the values ​​measured between two and three months after the administration of the two doses of vaccine and those relating to the year prior to the start of the immunization campaign. A result that “confirms the safety of the impact of prophylaxis against Sars-CoV-2 on reproductive health“, is what was written on paper by the white coats of the Shanghai Ninth People’s Hospital who coordinated the study.

Vaccination

A diverse group of men took part in the research. Some of them (28) in fact had a problem of oligozoospermia (the presence of a lower than normal number of spermatozoa, fixed at about 20 million per milliliter of seminal fluid) even before the start of the study. Anomaly remained so in almost all cases (24) even after vaccination: carried out with the drugs most used in China, those developed with the inactivated virus. Regardless of the starting conditions, none of the men developed azoospermia, which is the complete absence of sperm in the seminal fluid.

The comparison revealed a substantial equality of parameters – seminal fluid volume, sperm concentration, total sperm count, total and progressive motility – between the two measurements.

Male health: one in three under 20 has problems and only 2% are controlled. The Vocabulander arrives See also from 30 June stop to special units, Veneto calls the general practitioners by Irma D’Aria June 15, 2022



The Italian study

Evidence that confirms that Covid-19 prophylaxis has no impact on male fertility. The Chinese data in fact consolidate a wealth of scientific evidence that has already emerged over the months. A similar result had already emerged a also in Italy, through a study conducted in three large hospitals: the San Raffaele and the Policlinico of Milan and the Careggi university hospital in Florence. Even in that case, as can be seen from the results of the research published in the journal Frontiers in Public Healthprophylaxis against Sars-CoV-2 (with mRNA vaccines) did not alter the parameters of the seminal fluid of a group of men already in charge of medically assisted reproduction (PMA) centers.

Three out of five Italians: here are the young ambassadors of reproductive medicine by Elvira Naselli 04 July 2022



“Neither the quality parameters of the seminal fluid nor the fertilization rate have changed, between the detection carried out before and after the vaccination – he explains. Paola Viganò, biologist of the medically assisted procreation unit of the polyclinic of Milan -. Due to the lack of data of this type, fears related to a possible impact of prophylaxis against Covid-19 on fertility have contributed to increasing vaccination hesitation. we can say that this risk does not exist: neither with mRNA nor with viral vector vaccines “.

No risk even for women

The absence of a link between Covid-19 vaccination and fertility also affects women, as noted by another study published in the “American Journal of Epidemiology” by a white coats team from the University’s public health department. of Boston.

In this last work the analysis was conducted on people of both sexes, engaged in the search for a child in a natural way. Result: the number of pregnancies that involved the vaccinated women was practically similar to that of those who were not protected by Sars-CoV-2. “Having enrolled men and women before pregnancy, evaluated the outcome of vaccination during the period before conception and measured the number of pregnancies, we can say that vaccination against Covid-19 does not alter the possibility of conceiving naturally,” she explains. Amelia Wesselinkprofessor of epidemiology and first signature of the research.

The hot enemy of male fertility: tips to protect yourself by Valentina Guglielmo 07 July 2022



It is Covid that can limit fertility

This latest study has also confirmed how in reality to jeopardize the possibility of having a child is the infection and not the vaccination. Although Covid-19 was not strongly associated with fertility, men who had become infected no more than two months earlier showed an alteration in some semen quality indicators compared to those who had never become infected or who had entered. in contact with the virus long ago.

Virus effect on spermatozoa, soon to tell if it is reversible

“It is not yet clear why this happens, but there are several hypotheses under consideration – concludes Viganò, who is also co-president of the Italian Society of Human Reproduction -. Several studies have shown that Sars-CoV-2 can also infect cells of Leydig and those of Sertoli, which support the process that leads to the formation of spermatozoa. Others, however, have found a lower quality of seminal fluid in people who have come into contact with the coronavirus. An impact on fertility therefore seems to be there, at least in the short term . We still have little data to affirm that this effect is reversible. And after what time, eventually, it tends to diminish “.