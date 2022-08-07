“Douyin 818 Discover Good Things Festival” launched

DoNews News on August 6th (Guo Ruiqi) On August 6th, Douyin e-commerce launched the “Douyin 818 Discovery Goods Festival”, which will give full play to the characteristics of global interest e-commerce, and meet the diversified operation of merchants through short video, live broadcast, pan-mall and other channels demand to help it expand market increments.

During the event, the platform specially launched a special area of ​​”Fantasy Ingenuity”, focusing on the sales of intangible cultural heritage, books, and agricultural specialties to help consumers discover and obtain their own national trendy goodies. It is reported that the “Douyin 818 Discovery Good Things Festival” will last for 13 days and end on August 18.

Develop pan-mall to help businesses operate, and collaborate in multiple fields to present consumers with high-quality products

This “Douyin 818 Discovery of Good Things Festival” will provide targeted operations for merchants and e-commerce experts of different levels through interactive topics, live broadcast rooms of good things, potential talents supporting live broadcast rooms, and incentives for hierarchical task competitions. Support or product subsidies will help them reduce costs and improve efficiency during the event, and online and offline operations can go hand in hand to harvest new market increments.

On the basis of interest e-commerce content scenarios such as short videos and live broadcasts, the platform will also focus on exploring pan-mall scenarios such as Douyin Mall, Douyin Search, Shop Window, Good Item List, etc. to meet the diversification of various businesses. To meet business needs, it helps its high-quality products to connect with consumers across the country through multiple channels.

During the event, the platform will distribute red envelopes for all-scenario shopping such as short videos, live broadcast rooms, and shopping malls to provide consumers with real subsidies and benefits. In addition, the “Safe Purchase” rights products, which include 7-day no-reason returns, genuine product guarantee, allergy refund, bad order compensation and other services, will continue to escort consumers’ rights and interests.

The platform’s “Spring Rain Plan” will also launch the second phase of “100 Beautiful Lifestyles” on August 8, with the theme of “Summer Fun”, focusing on personal care, clothing, shoes, bags and fresh food. The industry continues to provide positive incentives for high-quality content, and strives to allow consumers to discover and obtain their own good prices and good things in more high-quality e-commerce content, so as to improve the shopping experience.

Focusing on the creation of social value, the “Ingenuity of Adventures” section promotes intangible cultural heritage, books, and agricultural specialties

“Douyin 818 Discovery Goods Festival” will open up a special area of ​​”Adventures and Ingenuity”, focusing on the creation of social value behind commodity sales, focusing on promoting non-legacy good things, books, agricultural specialties and other commodities, for craftsmen, book experts, new farmers and people. Time-honored domestic brands have more space for display.

Playing mud pieces, slapping the body, repairing the blanks, topping the bottom… After being polished by traditional craftsmanship, an antique purple clay pot made a stunning appearance in the live broadcast room. Started an immersive journey of intangible cultural heritage. The century-old store borrowed the e-commerce “Changqing”, @xinbingji flagship store restored the Shanxi Taigu cake production process through short videos, revealing the cultural essence of the skills behind it. Shuanghe, a Chinese time-honored brand with six generations of inheritance and intangible cultural heritage, is not limited to offline physical operations, but presents various types of cakes to the public and allows the brand to go nationwide. These products, which have accumulated over the years and contain the ingenuity of generations of people, will appear in the special area under the special support of the platform’s “Seeing the Craftsmanship Plan”, so that more people can see and recognize them.

During the event, the Douyin e-commerce agricultural assistance project “Toutiao on Mountain Goods” entered Sichuan and Chongqing, focusing on promoting special agricultural products such as Huili pomegranate, Xichang grapes, Chongqing noodles, and Jiangjin green pepper. In addition, the platform will also respond to the call of the 3rd Shanghai “May 5th Shopping Festival”, launch the “Shanghai Goods Sale Nationwide” special project, and invite celebrity anchors to help Shanghai merchants and domestic brands sell.

The relevant person in charge of Douyin e-commerce said that after the platform was upgraded to a global interest e-commerce business, it extended from the content field to more fields. He hoped to use the “818” and other big promotion activities to gather short videos, live broadcasts, pan malls and other scenes. Provide more targeted assistance for business operations; at the same time, the platform will continue to make efforts in product quality, consumer rights protection, social value, etc., so that more products with better prices and better quality can be effectively connected with consumers.