ROMA

Juventus is serious for Filip Kostic. The negotiations between the Juventus club and the Serbian Eintracht Frankfurt, in the last hours, have undergone a strong acceleration. Kostic has another year of contract with the German club, holder of the Europa League, and this should facilitate the task of the Juventus emissaries. Roma, meanwhile, embraces Wijnaldum, whose contract has already been deposited in the League. The Dutch midfielder arrives from PSG on loan with the right of redemption for eight million.

Veretout greets the Giallorossi: it has been made official by Marseille, where Alexis Sanchez is also arriving. Milenkovic’s future should always be purple: the central is ready to renew, after being followed for a long time by Juve and Inter. Still on the subject of renewals, Milan announces that of Pobega, former Torino midfielder, who will remain linked to the Italian champion club until 2027. Empoli is ready to announce the arrival of Lammers, who will be submitted today to medical examinations and then should sign the contract: the player arrives on loan from Atalanta, like Cambiaghi.

Left-back Marc Cucurella has moved from Brighton to Chelsea: the Spaniard has signed a contract for six seasons. The “Blues” club has also announced the extension of another Spaniard, namely captain Azpilicueta (his transfer to Barcelona definitively vanished), who will remain at Stamford Bridge for another two years. According to the British media, the cost of the Cucurella card is around 60 million pounds (71 million euros). “I’m very happy, it’s a great opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world, I’ll work hard to be happy here and help the team,” said 24-year-old Cucurella, who said he was already available for the first time. Chelsea Premier League match scheduled tomorrow against Everton, Liverpool’s second team. Cucurella’s arrival further strengthens Chelsea, who have already signed the Senegalese Koulibaly, the British Sterling and Chukwuemeka.

the case-Barcelona

In Spain troubles for Barcelona, ​​since La Liga does not give the green light to the inclusion in the list of newcomers Kessié, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Koundè and Christensen. According to the Sport newspaper, the Blaugrana club does not yet have the minimum requirements to be able to include the new arrivals in the squad that will take part in the next championship, including two players who have renewed their contract, namely Ousmane Dembelè and the product of the Sergi Roberto nursery.

Barça will now have to activate the fourth budget-saving “lever” by selling its own assets (another 25% of Barça Studios, for example). But, probably, it will not be enough: and so they can return to the list of starters De Jong and Depay, in order to lighten the salary. Coach Xavi hopes that the situation will be resolved before his debut in the La Liga, set for 13 against Rayo Vallecano. The deadline for proceeding with the regularization of new purchases and new engagements is set for 31. –