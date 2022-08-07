MOP. Yellow in Cansiglio. Who has hidden in the drawers of the Ministry of Ecological Transition the request by the Cimbri del Cansiglio for the recognition of surface rights in the villages of Vallorch and Le Rotte? And why did the Municipality of Fregona not take action to have the dossier submitted to Minister Cingolani? These and other questions emerged at the Assembly of the Cimbri del Cansiglio who today celebrated the patron saint Sant’Osvaldo.

“We have to thank Senator Gianpaolo Vallardi, president of the Senate Agriculture Commission – explains Lino Azzalini, president of the Association – because he made sure that that request appeared again on the minister’s table”. The Cimbri del Cansiglio represent an ancient population that arrived two centuries ago from the Asiago plateau. There are at least 3,000 distributed between the Treviso and Belluno areas; an ethnic community that belongs to the families of the Azzalini, Slaviero, Gandin and Bonatto. In the territory administered by the Region they own the houses but not the land, in the area of ​​the state property they are only guests. After 27 years, the Region has given the green light to the deeds for the transfer of ownership on which the houses stand, not the appurtenances, orchards or little more. The state, three years ago, was on the point of giving up the Cimbri villages of Vallorch and le Rotte, in the Municipality of Fregona; only the minister’s signature was missing. After three years, that signature is still missing.

At the feast of the Cimbri in August 2021, the mayor Patrizio Chies had assured that he would get busy. Nothing happened. Vallardi recently discovered that the practice has disappeared. Now it has re-emerged and in Cansiglio, today, the hope was expressed that the signature will be affixed within the elections. “Otherwise we consider it as a betrayal,” says Lino Azzalini. The characteristic feast of the patron saint took place in Pian Osteria, at the Museum of Man and Cimbri. This morning the assembly that renewed the governance of the Association. In the afternoon, the presentation of books, the delivery of the Groas Moaster Bondar Tzimbar Bolch, the Grand Master of Boxers. In fact, that of boxes was the main profession of the Cimbri in Cansiglio. They worked the plants, in particular the beech trees, to make boxes, used in agricultural activities. The titles of Grand Master were recognized to Mauro Azzalini, who died two years ago, who as a surveyor contributed to the associative rebirth of the Cimbrian people, and then to Don Ezio Del Favero, who was transferred to the parish priest in Auronzo.