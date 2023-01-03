Home Business Economist: US may face recession in 2023- Chinadaily.com.cn
Original title: American economist: 2023 the United States may face a recession

On January 1, local time, Bank of America Chief Economist Michael Gapen said in an interview with the media that 2023 will be “difficult” for Americans, and he predicts that the United States may face an economic recession in 2023.

Gapen said the risk of a U.S. recession in 2023 is high because typically, when government policy tightens and pushes up interest rates to ease inflationary pressures, it often means a period of high unemployment and a recession. will also follow. However, Gapen also said that the United States also has a chance to avoid a recession. Gabon also added that under current conditions, it may take another two to three years for inflation to fall to pre-coronavirus levels. (CCTV news client CCTV reporter Xu Tao)

