MILANO – Objective: to close as many dossiers by the end of the legislature, leaving a lighter legacy to the government to come. For this reason, the Prime Minister has asked the Administrations “an exceptional effort for the next two months (especially those administrations that have the numerically heavier stock of measures)” to complete the implementation of the government program. This is the indication that came from the meeting that took place this morning a Palazzo Chigi, with Undersecretary Garofoli who chaired a technical meeting attended by the heads of the Cabinet of Ministries to take stock of the situation of the measures to be completed.

“It is difficult to think of reaching the zeroing of the stock, an objective which the Administrations with numerically smaller stocks will be able to achieve – says Palazzo Chigi – but it is important to try to minimize both the backlog (especially the XVIII legislature ) and above all the measures of the government in office, to the implementation of which (starting from the budget law) it is asked to give a specific priority in the next two months. For this reason the Government Program Office has elaborated very ambitious that lead to a drastic reduction of the stock of the XVIII legislature with an overall target of 121 measures in September and 122 measures in October “.

“For each Administration – underlines the Presidency of the Council – quantitative targets have been elaborated, but also specific ones with the indication of the measures, having already taken steps to exclude the decrees present in the stock with an expiry date according to the law fixed for at the end of 2022 or even for 2023 or characterized by an adoption process that is too long to be completed in two months (eg regulations with dpr) or still measures with respect to which the single administration represented the existence of serious implementation problems. exceptional is certainly required of the Administrations holding the provision, but also of all the others in the role of concertants “.