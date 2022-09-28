Home Business Stellantis: unions on a war footing ask for an increase in bonus incentives of 4 thousand euros
Stellantis: unions on a war footing ask for an increase in bonus incentives of 4 thousand euros

Stellantis union representatives are calling for an increase in the € 4,000 incentive bonus that the French carmaker paid to employees earlier this year, Les Echos reported.

Unions have turned down the company’s offer of a 3.2 percent global pay rise, saying it’s too low relative to the price hike, Echos said, citing the unions who stressed the $ 13.4 billion. euros of profits of the car manufacturer in 2021.

