Stellantis union representatives are calling for an increase in the € 4,000 incentive bonus that the French carmaker paid to employees earlier this year, Les Echos reported.

Unions have turned down the company’s offer of a 3.2 percent global pay rise, saying it’s too low relative to the price hike, Echos said, citing the unions who stressed the $ 13.4 billion. euros of profits of the car manufacturer in 2021.