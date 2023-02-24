Listen to the audio version of the article

The Milanese company Bds is launching a novelty in the field of drones and is leading the way in remote control (through the so-called “control room”). A potential that dramatically expands the use of drones: if until now the ENAC, which regulates airport traffic, did not allow there to be any distance between the controller and the aircraft, now this fence has recently fallen into decay. And Bds, immediately taking advantage of this new legislation, is launching the new drone with software guided from great distances on the market, aiming to grow its turnover by about 15 percent.

The Milanese company

The company, based in Milan, with about a hundred employees, deals with IT related to security (ranging from cash management to access control up to video analysis), for a total turnover of 30 million. The production and installation of software for drones currently represents a smaller slice, 4 million in revenues, but evidently it is a growing segment, considering that Italy is the second largest drone user in the world (after the United States ). A record that is not easily explained, probably also due to the fact that more have been registered in Italy than in other countries.

A great interest

However, great interest is evident, especially for the potential of larger drones, capable of carrying out the transport of goods and people. In short, there is an expanding market, as demonstrated by the over 700 companies operating in this relatively recent field. Looking ahead, therefore, drones will be used to control sensitive areas and activities but also to transport goods and users.

Bds is part of the division dedicated to technologies related to security of the Sesa group, a listed giant with over 2 billion in revenues, based in Florence. The developed software is called CDMS (Centrax drone management systems) and is inserted in drones, purchased by large manufacturers.

The new software

The possible customers of this innovation are the same ones that are already included in the BDS portfolio, to which the innovation is being presented in recent weeks: they range from large public companies to banks, from private companies to energy and photovoltaic plants. The new software immediately offers greater possibilities for risk prevention, and therefore faster possibilities for intervention.