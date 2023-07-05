Home » Drought: Farmers fear yield losses
Thuringia’s Farm President Klaus Wagner cited the lack of precipitation at the very time when the grain grains were developing as the reason for the expected losses. In the case of winter barley, he expects yield losses of up to a quarter in Thuringia. “I’m curious to see what effects the new fertilizer regulation will have on quality.”

According to the German Farmers’ Association, winter wheat is the most important type of grain with an area of ​​2.84 million hectares – it fell by two percent. Winter barley grows on 1.27 million hectares. This is followed by spring barley with 329,000 hectares – down 11 percent – and oats with 138,400 hectares and a drop of 13 percent. The area under cultivation for winter rape has increased by around 80,000 hectares to 1.16 million hectares this year.

