Drought, Mit allocates 100 million for urgent interventions in 5 regions. Here are which ones

Mit, allocated 100 million euros against drought

More than 100 million have been made available by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport: they will be used to finance urgent interventions in 5 Italian regions. This is what was announced by the deputy prime minister and minister Matthew Salviniwho presided over the control room on the water crisis. “The initiative – explains a note from With — is the first concrete answer, after having verified in a very short time the available funds and the needs of the local authorities. At the moment, for the water crisis, funds have been made available exclusively from the Ministry of Infrastructure”.

The regions affected by the interventions are Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna e Lazio and the resources available amount to a total of 102.03 million. Specifically: in Lombardy the amount requested for the integration of the loans is equal to 33.1 million for the construction of new works to regulate Lake Idro; in Veneto 22 million in supplementary funding for works to adapt the anti-salt dam at the mouth of the Adige, for the containment of fresh water upstream of the river; in Piedmont 27.8 million for the Regina Elena canal and Alto Novarese branch, with extraordinary maintenance interventions on the tunnels and various stretches of canal to improve water tightness, transport of water resources and water saving, in the Municipalities of Varallo Pombia, Pombia, Marano Ticino, Oleggio, Bellinzago Novarese and Cameri in the province of Novara; in Emilia Romagna 5 million for the redevelopment and remote control of the derivation works from the Emilia Romagna Canal and 8.1 million for stabilization and efficiency restoration works in the Attenuator (0.098 km progressive) – Reno (2.715 km progressive) section of the Emilia Romagna Canal; finally in Lazio 6.03 million for the interconnection for the reuse of the Fregene purification plant.

