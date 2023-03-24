On March 23, Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, conducted research in Yingkou City. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, focus on project construction by “scrambling for facts”, and continue to optimize the development environment of private enterprises. Promote the better development of all kinds of enterprises, and contribute more to ensure the success of the first three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

Has the newly started project been substantively moved? Li Lecheng was concerned and went straight to the project site. At the construction site of the CCCC Yingkou LNG (liquefied natural gas) receiving station project located in the Xianrendao Economic Development Zone, the dynamic tamping machine is busy with construction vehicles. Li Lecheng learned about the construction status of the project based on the exhibition boards, and asked about any difficulties and needs. He hopes that enterprises will seize the golden construction period, adhere to safety first, quality first, speed up progress, and strive to build early, put into production early, and achieve results early, so as to drive the formation of high-quality clean energy project clusters, in order to ensure national energy security and build clean energy. Contribute to the province. He urged the local responsible comrades to intervene early, coordinate and dispatch, and serve first, go deep into the enterprise and the project site to solve problems, and promote the project construction to be competitive and effective.

Xinyi Glass (Yingkou) Co., Ltd. is well-known in the industry for its core products such as high-quality float glass. Li Lecheng carefully inspected the first-phase coating production line and products, and learned about the construction of the second-phase project. He urged the person in charge of the enterprise to scientifically grasp the development trend of the industry, adhere to green development and innovative development, work hard in the direction of deep processing and intensive processing, extend and expand the industrial chain, strengthen on-site management, and improve quality and efficiency with the help of digital and intelligent means. The brand of Xinyi Glass has been polished even brighter.

In the workshop of Northeast Piano Musical Instrument Co., Ltd. (formerly Northeast Piano Factory), which has a history of 70 years, the sound of piano debugging keeps coming and going. Li Lecheng stopped and watched with great interest in front of automatic grand pianos, silent pianos and other products. “Designers are great” “Tuners are the treasure of enterprises”… Li Lecheng had in-depth exchanges with everyone, and urged local and enterprise leaders to protect and inherit the cultural industry of piano production, promote the spirit of craftsmanship, and actively innovate and strive for excellence. Change, explore music festivals, art festivals and other distinctive and tasteful carriers of public welfare mass cultural activities, tell the story of the Northeast piano brand, strengthen the cultural tourism industry, and enhance the city’s cultural influence.

Jinchen Machinery Co., Ltd. is the first local private enterprise listed on the main board in Yingkou City. It is deeply involved in the photovoltaic industry and its products have a high domestic market share. Li Lecheng had a detailed understanding of the production and operation situation, and encouraged enterprises to maintain their own advantages, increase research and development efforts, improve product quality, and continuously enhance their core competitiveness. Li Lecheng pointed out that the private economy is the characteristic and advantage of Yingkou.Yingkou City should further optimize the business environment, continue to develop and strengthen the private economy, guide the upgrading and transformation of private enterprises, promote the integrated development of small and medium-sized enterprises, strive to build a benchmark city for the private economy in the province, strive to become a national demonstration city for the private economy, and contribute to the province’s private economy. develop