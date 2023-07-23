Dürr boss always believes in the clean solution

Under Jochen Weyrauch, the mechanical engineering company Dürr is increasingly becoming a pioneer in climate protection. However, the CEO still sees such labels as too often misused as a PR ploy.

Andreas Jung came to Bietigheim-Bissingen to collect evidence on the spot. And they are presented in rows to the deputy federal chairman of the CDU when he visits Dürr AG. Here it seems that even young people in their own party are not able to gain a majority of the conviction that economic success and consistent climate protection can definitely be reconciled. And this in an industry that has long been regarded as a sleazy child: in industrial body painting.

