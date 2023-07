The inhabitants of the coastal city gathered spontaneously in the square, brooms in hand

After the Russian missile raid that night destroyed part of the Odessa Cathedral, Ukrainian citizens spontaneously gathered outside the church with brooms in hand to clear the square of debris. Completed in 1808, the cathedral was demolished by the Soviet authorities in 1936 and rebuilt between 1999 and 2003.

July 23, 2023 – Updated July 23, 2023, 11:20 am

