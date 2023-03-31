Vten years ago, designer Henrik Fisker and his then company Fisker Automotive tried to bring the Karma sports car to the streets of California. In addition to some funds, the actor Leonardo DiCaprio had invested in the start-up, and the US government had given loan guarantees of over half a billion dollars. It all ended in bankruptcy and sale to Chinese investors.

But now Fisker is back. With a new company – and much bigger plans. His new car, the electric Fisker Ocean, is scheduled to be delivered to the first customers this spring.