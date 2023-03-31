Home Business E-Car: Smarter and cheaper than Tesla? The new plans of Henrik Fisker
Business

E-Car: Smarter and cheaper than Tesla? The new plans of Henrik Fisker

by admin
E-Car: Smarter and cheaper than Tesla? The new plans of Henrik Fisker

Vten years ago, designer Henrik Fisker and his then company Fisker Automotive tried to bring the Karma sports car to the streets of California. In addition to some funds, the actor Leonardo DiCaprio had invested in the start-up, and the US government had given loan guarantees of over half a billion dollars. It all ended in bankruptcy and sale to Chinese investors.

But now Fisker is back. With a new company – and much bigger plans. His new car, the electric Fisker Ocean, is scheduled to be delivered to the first customers this spring.

See also  Small and medium-sized banks' interim results frequently predict that asset quality will remain stable and improving._Research_Institution_Express

You may also like

Visco, the speech before farewell to Bank of...

Strike averted: Verdi members agree to collective bargaining...

Resolution 23 of 03/27/2023 – Adoption of the...

Market launch for green hydrogen | Podcast Economics...

The Milan Stock Exchange is the Queen of...

The East feels ignored by the traffic light...

Procurement, former prosecutor Robledo: “The new code will...

Bank of Italy, Governor Visco’s announcement: “I’m leaving,...

Pd, even Paris puts Enrico Letta at the...

Capital fleeing banks after turbulence in the sector....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy