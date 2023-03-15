- Although Stadler Rail won more orders than ever last year, the profit was disheveled by the strength of the franc.
- The bottom line is that net profit fell by 44 percent to CHF 75.1 million.
- The strength of the Swiss franc and financial losses dragged down the net result, as the company from eastern Switzerland announced on Wednesday.
In addition, supply chain problems caused problems for the group of patron Peter Spuhler. Because of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions, the Stadler plant in Belarus, for example, is practically at a standstill.
In addition, inflation and the strength of the Swiss franc are having a massive impact on earnings. The problem: order books are well filled, but at prices that are 70 percent fixed – at the same time, production costs are rising. That squeezes the profit margin.
Operating profit fell 8 percent to 205.1 million Swiss francs and the margin to 5.5 percent from 6.2 percent in the previous year. Without the negative currency effects, Stadler would have achieved an operating profit margin of around 7 percent.
New records in sales and orders – the numbers
Sales increased to 3.75 billion Swiss francs. This is a new record that is 32 percent above the previous record from the previous year.
New orders (8.56 billion) and the order backlog (22 billion) also reached new peak values. This means that the order cushion is CHF 4.1 billion thicker than twelve months ago.
Stadler has thus missed the expectations of the financial community on all levels with the exception of the dividend. Shareholders are to receive an unchanged dividend of CHF 0.90 per share.
Sales of up to 4 billion expected
For the new 2023 financial year, Stadler again expects sales of CHF 3.7 to 4 billion. Stadler expects investments of around 200 million francs in 2023 to provide the necessary capacities. By 2025, Stadler Rail’s sales are expected to grow annually in the mid-single-digit percentage range.
SRF 4 News, March 15, 2023, 7:30 a.m.; awp/flal;brut
