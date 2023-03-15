Home World A woman was arrested in Sarajevo for a murder in Belgrade | Info
Tonight, the police officers of the MUP Police Directorate of Sarajevo Canton arrested a female person, A. Š., born in 2001 in Brčko, for whom an international warrant was issued for the criminal offense of murdering RR, on March 9, 2023, in Belgrade.

As it was said, the 22-year-old woman was arrested in the area of ​​the municipality of Centar. The duty prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina was informed, and the arrested woman was handed over to the Detention Unit of the MUP of Sarajevo Canton.

The action was carried out in cooperation with the Directorate for Organized and Serious Crime of the MUP of the RS and the Brčko District Police.

Let us remind you that Ranko Radošević (54) aka Eskobar from Nikšić was killed in Belgrade on March 9

On March 11, two men and a minor girl were arrested in an apartment in New Belgrade for this murder.

The media announced that Luka V. (27) and Stefan Z. (25) were arrested, suspected of killing Radošević in a cafe at a gas station in the Belgrade suburb Rušanj.

(Klix.ba)

