Eating ice cream becomes a “luxury”, prices soar: price increases by 23%

Also this summer the ice-cream it is the undisputed star of the Italian diet. On the one hand, in fact, the consumption of cones and cups is flying, but on the other there is a price increase exponential compared to a year ago. This is what emerges from an analysis of Coldirettiwhich speaks of an increase in the 23% due to the leap of the costs for energy and materials raw materials used in the preparations, from eggs (+17%) to milk (+21%) to sugar (+54%), of which Italy is severely lacking, also due to international tensions linked to the war in Ukraine.

The trend, however, does not seem to frighten Italians who, with the favorable weather, do not give up ice cream for their lunch break or snack. According to Coldiretti, ice cream creates a total turnover of 2.7 billion thanks to the presence of 39 thousand national ice cream shops which employ 75,000 people. In Italian ice cream parlors – underlines Coldiretti – 220 million liters of milk, 64 million kilos of sugars, 21 million kilos of fresh fruit and 29 million kilos of other products are used during the year with a clear impact on businesses suppliers committed to guaranteeing quality ingredients.

Preferred is the Homemade ice cream in classic flavours, even if there is a growing trend in the various ice cream parlors to offer “house specialities” that meet the expectations of the various consumer targets, whether traditional, dietetic or vegan. One of the latest news concerns the so-called “artisanal ice cream shops” which, according to what Coldiretti explains, guarantee the origin of the raw material from the stable to the cup with flavors ranging from donkey milk to goat milk and buffalo milk. More generally, these businesses mainly use “kilometer zero”.

