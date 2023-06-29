ECB, Italy bets on Piero Cipollone on the board. Lagarde: “Better a woman”

ECB, the race for the executive begins: Cipollone on pole for Italy

Italy takes measures for the vacancy who will leave Fabio Panetta, newly appointed governor of Bank of Italyon the executive committee of the European Central Bank.

The run to the board is officially open. L’changeover is not automatic – and it wouldn’t be the first time given Spain’s precedent – but the Meloni government is counting heavily on the possibility of replace the candidate outgoing with another Italian. The most likely name for Palazzo Chigi is – according to reports Milan Finance – that of Piero Cipollonedeputy general manager of Bank of Italy from January 1st 2020. In favor of the candidacy of the number two of Bank of Italy certainly bears witness to the fact that, unlike his outgoing predecessor, Cipollone expressed his possibility towards blockchains.

ECB, Lagarde “presses” on a woman for the “after Panetta”

Complicating the situation are two other factors. The first is that others “smaller” countries fthey want to hear their voice calling for greater representation. In parallel, also the Germania could give a hard time to the Cipollone’s candidacy so as to increase its influence. The second “threat” – however veiled – to Cipollone’s candidacy is the president Lagarde, That how do they raise Dagospia and MF would be strongly advocating the choice of a female candidate per l’Eurotower.

From this point of view, the Meloni government could relaunch with the appointment of the Deputy General Manager of Bankitalia Alessandra Perrazzelli. They would also be under consideration Concetta Brescia MorraProfessor of Economic Law at the University of Roma Tre and of Elena Carlettifull professor of finance at Bocconi and independent director on the Unicredit board.

Bei, Italy is betting everything on Daniele Franco

But that’s not all, in fact there is also the race for the race appointment of the next president of the European Investment Bank. In this case, according to reports MFItaly focuses on experience and proposes Daniel Francoformer Minister of the Economy and former general manager of Bankitalia, who will compete, among other opponents, with the European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager. The only fly in the ointment a against the appointment of Franco could be the age. As 70enne It would “contravene” the (unwritten) custom of appointing under 65s, but there has already been an exemption in the case of the president of the EIB, Werner Hoyer, from the renewal for his second term.

