Home Business ECB revises upward eurozone inflation outlook to 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024
Business

ECB revises upward eurozone inflation outlook to 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024

by admin

The ECB has revised its outlook on inflation in the Eurozone upwards. Thus the ECB number one Christine Lagarde, in the press conference following the decision of the Governing Council of the ECB to raise the three reference interest rates of the euro area by 75 basis points.

In fact, the statement of the European Central Bank states that “the ECB experts have significantly revised upwards the projections on inflation, which would therefore reach an average of 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and to 2.3% in 2024 ”

Today, interest rates on main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility and central bank deposits will be raised to 1.25%, 1.50% and 0.75% respectively, with effect from 14 September 2022.

See also  Bills too expensive, so the Sardinian municipality closes all the offices to save money

You may also like

ECB, Lagarde: ‘euro depreciation contributed to increased inflation...

iPhone 14 Pro exclamation mark screen real hammer:...

ECB, Lagarde: ‘rate hike 75 points is not...

BNP Paribas launches a new series of Maxi...

ECB, Lagarde: in the euro area ‘uncertainty remains...

ECB, Lagarde: ‘other rate hikes will depend on...

Samsung wearable robot will be available by the...

Sting for variable rate mortgages after ECB maxi-hike,...

ECB on anti-spread shield saves BTP: ‘I don’t...

ECB, Lagarde on QT: ‘now we focus on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy